MVP eyes business at Camp John Hay

BAGUIO CITY — Executives from the business conglomerate of Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP) met with officials from the state-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Dec. 19, 2024 to discuss potential investments aimed at driving growth in Northern Luzon.

According to BCDA, the MVP group outlined its plans to expand its presence in the region, focusing on investments in Camp John Hay and other strategic locations in Baguio and the broader Cordillera area.

Pangilinan expressed his deep admiration for the iconic destination, reflecting on its enduring appeal and his connection to the area.

"Camp John Hay embodies the unique charm and character of Baguio. I have very fond memories here,” he said while highlighting the special role the area holds in his heart.

As discussions about potential investments progressed, Pangilinan reportedly assured the BCDA of his group's unwavering commitment to preserving and enhancing the legacy of Camp John Hay.

"In helping BCDA, we commit to the preservation and enhancement of Camp John Hay’s legacy properties, and the care of their dedicated workforce. You are in good hands,” he added.

This potential partnership is seen as a pivotal step toward furthering the region’s development, with BCDA recognizing the invaluable contributions the MVP-led consortium could bring to both Camp John Hay and the city of Baguio.

"We are truly thankful to the MVP Group for their keen interest in investing in Camp John Hay. The trust and confidence shown by a business group as esteemed as MVP is a tremendous endorsement of BCDA’s capabilities. With MVP’s presence today, this partnership accelerates our efforts to turn Camp John Hay into a leading investment and tourism destination, further solidifying BCDA’s position as a trusted partner for business success," BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said.

Bingcang emphasized that this collaboration is expected to generate new opportunities for local communities, focusing on sustainable development and long-term prosperity.

By tapping into the resources and expertise of this esteemed partner, BCDA is committed to cultivating a dynamic environment that drives economic progress and enhances the quality of life for residents.

This collaboration aligns perfectly with BCDA’s mission to promote sustainable growth, create meaningful employment opportunities, and elevate Baguio’s status as a leading destination for both investment and tourism.

BCDA Chairperson Hilario Paredes, Bingcang, John Hay Management and Corp. president and CEO lawyer Marlo Ignacio Quadra joined Pangilinan with his delegation Landco Pacific Corp. President and CEO Erickson Manzano, PLDT Chief Leadership Transition Officer Mr. Ricky Vargas in the December 19 meeting.