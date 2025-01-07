^

Business

Inflation hits 2.9% in December, ends 2024 at 3.2%

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 11:01am
Inflation hits 2.9% in December, ends 2024 at 3.2%
Customers visit the Paco Market in Manila to check on the goods that are put up for sale on April 6, 2024.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced on Tuesday, January 7, that December 2024 headline inflation rose to 2.9% from 2.5% in November 2024, bringing the full-year 2024 inflation rate to 3.2%.

The 2024 inflation rate fell within the government’s target range for the year.

“The Philippines’ headline inflation or overall inflation increased to 2.9% in December 2024 from 2.5% in November 2024. In December 2023, the inflation rate was higher at 3.9%,” the PSA said in a statement. 

The PSA explained the inflation rate in December 2024 was driven by faster increases in housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel prices, which rose to 2.9%—a one-percentage-point increase from November 2024’s 1.9%.

There was also an increase in inflation for recreation, sports and culture from 2.4% in November 2024 to 2.5% in December 2024.  

Food inflation in December 2024 was recorded at 3.5%  

Core inflation for last month also increased to 2.8% compared to November 2024’s 2.5%. 

The National Capital Region (NCR) had the highest inflation rate increase, going from 2.2% in November 2024 to 3.1% in December 2024. 

“The main driver to the increase in the inflation rate in the region was the higher annual increment in the index of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels at 3.0% in December 2024 from 1.5% in November 2024,” the PSA said. 

Outside of NCR, inflation also increased from 2.6% in November 2024 to 2.9% in December 2024.  

2024 inflation 

“The Philippines’ annual average inflation rate for 2024 stood at 3.2%, which was lower than the 2023 annual average inflation rate of 6.0%,” the PSA said. 

The agency explained the lower annual inflation was due to a slower annual average increase in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices. Inflation for food and drink products decreased to 4.4% in 2024, down from 7.9% in 2023.

There was also a lower than average inflation for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels in 2024, which was at 1.7% from 2023’s 4.9%. 

“Except for education services, the indices of the rest of the commodity groups recorded downtrend in their annual average inflation in 2024 compared with 2023, with the financial services recording an average annual decline of 0.6% in 2024 from a zero percent annual average inflation in 2023,” the PSA said. 

The agency said the cost of education services increased from 3.6% in 2023 to 4.3% in 2024. 

However, the main drivers of 2024’s inflation were still basic essentials. Food and nonalcoholic beverages comprised 1.7 points of the overall annual inflation of 3.2%. 

Restaurants and accommodation services contributed 0.5 percentage points to the 2024 inflation, while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels contributed 0.4 percentage points.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) welcomed the decrease of annual inflation. 

"The 3.2% average inflation rate in 2024 is a significant improvement from the 6.0% figure in 2023. Despite the risks we encountered throughout the year, our combined efforts to temper inflation have largely been successful. We will build upon this momentum as we commit to keep the inflation rate within our target range in 2025," NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said. 

The NEDA chief said the outlook for 2025 also remained optimistic as the government continued to improve productivity. 

Meanwhile, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said inflation will likely remain anchored within the government's target range.

“Nonetheless, the balance of risks to the inflation outlook continues to lean to the upside due largely to potential upward adjustments in transport fares and electricity rates,” the BSP said. 

The central bank said that domestic demand is likely to remain firm but subdued. 

“Private domestic spending is expected to be supported by easing inflation and improving labor market conditions. However, downside risks in the external environment could materialize and temper economic activity and market sentiment,” the BSP said. 

INFLATION

NEDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More records found linking Credit Suisse, Nazi accounts &mdash;&nbsp;US panel

More records found linking Credit Suisse, Nazi accounts — US panel

1 day ago
An investigation by a US Senate panel has found that troubled investment bank Credit Suisse concealed information during previous...
Business
fbtw
DA funds to cushion impact of imports get substantial hike

DA funds to cushion impact of imports get substantial hike

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 13 hours ago
Filipino farmers affected by imports, especially coffee and poultry producers, are expected to get at least a billion peso...
Business
fbtw

Shamelessly fooling us

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
We have been shamelessly betrayed by our officials, from BBM to our elected leaders in Congress in the enactment of the 2025 national budget.
Business
fbtw
PSE nears integration of stock, bond markets

PSE nears integration of stock, bond markets

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. expects to strike deals with more shareholders of the Philippine Dealing System Holdings...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee takes majority control of Taiwan-based soup brand

Jollibee takes majority control of Taiwan-based soup brand

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is boosting its position in the Chinese cuisine segment with the acquisition...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market stays blemish-free in 2025

Market stays blemish-free in 2025

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The local stock market has kept its record blemish-free so far this year, extending its winning streak to three sessions ahead...
Business
fbtw
Customs releases guidelines for Philippines-Korea free trade deal

Customs releases guidelines for Philippines-Korea free trade deal

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 13 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has issued the guidelines for the implementation of tariff commitments under the Philippines-South Korea...
Business
fbtw

The reality on the ground can damage reputation

By Rey Elbo | 13 hours ago
Are we like goslings or baby geese that follow a mother goose wherever it goes? It appears that way, at least in my case.
Business
fbtw

MGen unit bags 600-MW gas project in Singapore

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd., controlled by Meralco PowerGen Corp., has secured the right to build, own and operate a 600-megawatt gas plant in Singapore.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with