Business

More than the Maya: Connecting communities to nature at Fisher Mall

The Philippine Star
January 5, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is home to a number of bird species, featuring more endemic species compared to other large countries. However, according to studies, many of these birds are at risk, with several threatened or even critically endangered due to illegal hunting and deforestation.

To raise awareness on bird conservation, Fisher Mall recently launched the “More Than the Maya” event through the leadership of Raymond Del Rosario and the vision of Fisher Retail Inc.’s chairperson, Roberto “Bobby” Del Rosario. The event is an initiative to educate the community about Philippine birds and inspire environmental stewardship, allowing the mall to create a dynamic platform for conservation education and community engagement.

Moleen Del Rosario, vice chairman of Fisher Retail Inc., welcomes participants to the event and highlights the focus of the event, stating, “We aim to shine a spotlight on the Philippines’ beautiful endemic birds, which are vital to our ecosystems. We believe that raising awareness begins at the community level, which is why we’ve invited students, organizations, visual artists, and bird enthusiasts to join us in a variety of engaging activities designed to educate and inspire the community to appreciate and actively engage in conservation efforts.”

The event featured an art and photo exhibition that showcased works from renowned visual artists and photographers, engaging the audience to a visual celebration of the beauty and diversity of Philippine wild birds, while raising awareness about their ecological importance.

Exhibitors introduced an array of birding and hiking equipment, along with unique bird-related merchandise, including binoculars, field guides and eco-friendly souvenirs. Attendees had an idea of the perfect tools for their adventures while supporting local vendors dedicated to conservation.

Experts in bird conservation also shared birdwatching tips and emphasized the ecological significance of avian species through workshops and talks. Participants gained practical knowledge and inspiration to make a positive impact on bird preservation efforts. Families also enjoyed interactive and educational activities that encouraged a love for nature and wildlife.

The Wild Bird Club of the Philippines played a key role in the event, showcasing the country’s rich avian diversity, including 743 species—260 of which are endemic. Through workshops, talks and interactive exhibits, they shared their birdwatching expertise that inspired participants to appreciate and protect the unique bird species of the Philippines. This reinforced the event’s mission to foster a deep connection between urban communities and the natural world.

