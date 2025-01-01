^

Business

Jollibee, Dutch non-profit partnership bearing fruits

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2025 | 12:00am
Jollibee, Dutch non-profit partnership bearing fruits
The Jollibee Group, through its social development arm Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF), has partnered with PUM Netherlands to provide Farmer Entrepreneurship Program (FEP) farmer groups with practical knowledge on soil health and fertilizer management.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Jollibee Group’s partnership with a Dutch non-profit volunteer organization has borne fruit in terms of enabling farmers improve productivity and lower production costs.

The Jollibee Group, through its social development arm Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF), has partnered with PUM Netherlands to provide Farmer Entrepreneurship Program (FEP) farmer groups with practical knowledge on soil health and fertilizer management.

PUM Netherlands supports small businesses in developing countries to help enhance the farmers’ productivity, efficiency, market competitiveness and sustainable growth.

The collaboration sought to empower farmers, improve their livelihood and enhance their productivity through knowledge sharing, upskilling and agri-innovation as aligned with the Jollibee Group’s sustainability agenda.

Since the partnership started seven years ago, PUM Netherlands has shared various agri-innovation techniques and practical technologies that have changed how the FEP farmers approach agriculture and helped JGF identify possible interventions.

“While we can see that access to market and financing are already providing the farmers with better income, the way to sustain their profit is by having access to modern technologies and skills that can further improve their yield and sustainable farming practice while lowering their production costs,” JGF president Gisela Tiongson said.

From 2019 to 2024, JGF and PUM have organized four advise-on-location missions and four remote-coaching sessions.

JGF said that over 500 FEP farmers have benefitted from the partnership.

“After the sessions, farmers learned reliable and optimized fertilizer usage for soil health regeneration. They also gained vital knowledge on proper pest and disease identification to manage pests effectively without overly relying on synthetic inputs and harmful chemicals,” JGF said.

“In turn, the environmentally friendly practices have allowed the farmers to grow healthier and higher-quality crops for their institutional clients like Jollibee Group,” it said.

The Jollibee Group is an Asian food conglomerate with a global store network of 9,598 composed of 3,340 stores in the Philippines and 6,258 abroad, as of end- September 2024.

Its largest brands by store outlets worldwide are Jollibee, CBTL, Highlands Coffee and Chowking.

JOLLIBEE GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Subic eyeing bigger cruise tourism in 2025

Subic eyeing bigger cruise tourism in 2025

By E.H. Edejer | 11 hours ago
More cruise ships visits are expected in this emerging regional travel destination next year, as the Subic Bay Metropolitan...
Business
fbtw

What causes workers to distrust management?

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
In the 1986 comedy film Gung Ho starring Michael Keaton, the story revolves around the takeover of an ailing American car plant by a Japanese company with a fictional named Assan Motors Corp. When the factory closed...
Business
fbtw
Housing prices drop for 1st time in 3 years

Housing prices drop for 1st time in 3 years

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
Property prices declined for the first time in three years as prices of duplex housing and condominium units slumped in the...
Business
fbtw

Now streaming: VAT on digital services

By Marione Nicole P. Bigarin | 1 day ago
This Christmas season, should we really stream or use digital services and “chill” following the enactment of RA 12023 or the Value-Added Tax on Digital Services Law last Oct. 18, 2024?
Business
fbtw
No major bird strike accidents in Philippines so far &mdash; CAAP

No major bird strike accidents in Philippines so far — CAAP

1 day ago
The spokesperson of CAAP said bird strikes remain a serious risk due to climate change.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP extends deadline on consumer redress standards

BSP extends deadline on consumer redress standards

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 4 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has extended the transitory period for compliance with Circular 1195, which outlines the consumer...
Business
fbtw

PCC, ACPC form TWG for financing to carabao enterprises

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 4 hours ago
Two agencies attached to the Department of Agriculture formed a technical working group to oversee the creation of financing program that would support carabao and carabao-based enterprises nationwide.
Business
fbtw
BFAR to contest SC ruling on municipal waters delimitation

BFAR to contest SC ruling on municipal waters delimitation

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 4 hours ago
The government is planning to contest a Supreme Court ruling declaring the 15-kilometer municipal water boundary unconstitutional...
Business
fbtw
Globe cybersecurity education program reaches over 6K Pinoys

Globe cybersecurity education program reaches over 6K Pinoys

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 hours ago
Telco-to-tech provider Globe Telecom Inc. has reached out to more than 6,000 individuals this year to help improve their cybersecurity...
Business
fbtw

A declining inflation of hope

By Boo Chanco | 4 hours ago
We always like to believe that Filipinos are a happy and resilient people, seemingly unfazed by the bigger and bigger challenges faced as a consequence of bad governance.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with