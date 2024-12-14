DoubleDragon on track to attain 2025 targets

MANILA, Philippines — DoubleDragon Corp., the listed developer chaired by Edgar “Injap” Sia II, has set new goals for the company to conquer over the next decade as it looks forward to hitting its previously set targets for 2025.

Sia said that DoubleDragon is optimistic on achieving two previous goals set by the company for 2025.

These targets are for the company’s Philippine portfolio to fully mature and reach its optimal revenue generation level as well as for its offshore portfolio to gain significant market grip overseas by 2025.

“I can confidently say that yes, we can achieve those two goals on time as set in 2025,” Sia said.

Sia said that once DoubleDragon has fully achieved its targets by next year, the company will now be working on its next five significant goals towards year 2035.

By 2035, he said DoubleDragon aims to exceed P500 billion in global consolidated annual revenues and exceed P50 billion in net income level.

DoubleDragon also eyes to complete its footprint in all 82 provinces in the Philippines by then.

Further, the company, via Hotel101 Global, targets to have planted its footprint in 100 countries worldwide by 2035.

DoubleDragon also seeks to become a totally debt-free company and generate annual cash dividends exceeding P12 billion by 2035.

“Rest assured myself and our whole DoubleDragon team will put these five priority goals for 2035 to heart. Your whole DoubleDragon team will live and breathe these goals as we go forward toward 2035,” Sia said.

“Your whole DoubleDragon team will continue to strategically strengthen its base in the Philippines and continue to strategically position globally,” he said.