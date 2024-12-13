Kultura eyes fresh brands

MANILA, Philippines — Kultura, a brand that started as the Philippine crafts section at the SM Store in Makati in 2004, is eyeing fresh brands to add to its growing roster of partners as it embarks on its third decade of operations next year.

Kultura is home to traditional and modern Filipiniana and barong, authentic South Sea and freshwater pearls, souvenirs, local delicacies, sustainable home décor and natural wellness essentials.

From a small section at the department store, Kultura has expanded into 45 branches across the country.

“Aligned with the SM group, we work with micro, small and medium enterprises, bridging them to our customers. Many of our partners have been with us from the start,” Kultura senior assistant vice president for operations Sheila Tan said.

Tan said that Kultura aspires to be the home of social enterprises in the country.

Kultura’s expansion has so far led to the growth of its suppliers.

It said that its partners, in turn, provide sustainable livelihood and opportunities that consequently improve the lives of their workers.

Next year, Kultura said it hopes to become a place for more emerging MSMEs and talent.

“Our thrust for next year will be about discovering more young designers and new brands and delivering even more dynamic shopping experiences to our customers,” it said.

As a small handicraft store from 20 years ago, Kultura said that it is doing what it can to stay true to its vision, which is to serve as a home for social enterprises, emerging craftsmen and dreamers.