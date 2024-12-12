Group pushes for health technology assessment

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations (PAPO) emphasized the vital role of health technology assessment (HTA) in advancing universal health care (UHC), highlighting its impact on equitable access to healthcare. At a year-end gathering, PAPO underscored how HTA shapes government health investments, ensuring patients receive essential medicines and services.

Mandated by the UHC Act, HTA evaluates healthcare interventions to guide the Department of Health (DOH) and PhilHealth in crafting benefit packages. It ensures evidence-based recommendations for equitable access, particularly for underserved communities.

Jacinto Blas “Jojo” Mantaring III, chair of the HTA Council, noted the division’s resource shortages, with only 13 assessors instead of the ideal 258.

To address this, the council is developing a master’s program in HTA at UP Manila and will release updated 2024 HTA guidelines to improve transparency and engagement.

PAPO president Karen Villanueva called for greater funding for the HTA Council, faster approval processes, and increased public participation, emphasizing that no one should be left behind in UHC implementation.

PAPO supports Senate Bill 2620, which seeks to enhance UHC by adding dental services, revising PhilHealth premiums, and enabling the president to defer premium hikes during crises. They urged lawmakers to prioritize its passage to benefit patients promptly.

The event highlighted HTA as a cornerstone of a more inclusive healthcare system, rallying stakeholders to address gaps and strengthen its implementation for millions of Filipinos.