Government urged to prioritize digitalization in all schools

The Philippine Star
December 11, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A citizens advocacy group is calling on the government to make digitalization a priority investment in the K to 12 education, saying that connectivity and capacity building should be at the forefront of elevating our learners’ readiness, competence and competitiveness.

“Our days of dismal performance at the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) should be behind us. They should only serve as a reminder of how much room there is to grow and improve, not only our learners’ competencies but our education system in general,” said Victor Andres Manhit, president of international think thank Stratbase Institute.

PISA evaluates the learning competencies of 15-year-olds in specific fields of education.

According to PISA’s 2022 figures, Filipino students remain among the world’s weakest in mathematics, reading, and science. The Philippines also scored among the bottom four among 64 countries surveyed in their use of imagination and creativity to generate and improve upon ideas.

Consumer advocacy group CitizenWatch Philippines lead convenor Orlando Oxales said that the United Nations itself is pushing digitalization to elevate education across different countries in the world.

“Specifically, the UN has identified content, capacity, and connectivity as key components of this pursuit. The Philippines must align its efforts to these priorities as well,” Manhit said.

According to the UN, content refers to high-quality, curriculum-relevant teaching and learning materials delivered through digital platforms. Teachers’ and students’ capacity to use digital technologies must also be strengthened so that they can have the skills and knowledge. At the base of it all is connectivity infrastructure, so that all schools and individuals can benefit from the advantages of fast broadband internet connection.

“In this digital age, it would be wrong to isolate learning within the four walls of the classroom,” said Manhit.

Oxales cited the Department of Education for partnership initiatives with the private sector on this front specifically the Ayala Group and its subsidiaries, to provide greater connectivity to power schools across the archipelago. The venture will provide students with access to high-quality 21st-century digital learning content. It also allows for a mix of learning methods to suit students’ circumstances.

“The global digital economy faces a significant talent gap due to the rapid advancements in technology and the increasing demand for digital skills, which many economies struggle to find in their workforce,” Oxales said, adding that “while Filipino students possess innate digital savvy and adaptability; fostering this potential through digitally empowered education will nurture an army of digital innovators the Philippines needs to become a global digital powerhouse.”

