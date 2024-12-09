^

Philippines cited for significant gains in nuclear development

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
December 9, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is making significant progress toward realizing its nuclear dream, but more efforts are needed to solidify its strategy, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA conducted a follow-up integrated nuclear infrastructure review (INIR) mission last week to evaluate the country’s progress in addressing the recommendations and suggestions made during an initial review mission in 2018.

The INIR mission held from Dec. 2 to 6 assessed the country’s preparedness to make a knowledgeable commitment to a nuclear power program.

A team of two global experts from Turkey and Pakistan, along with two IAEA staff members, noted the Philippines has adopted a national position on its nuclear program and has successfully addressed most of the recommendations.

In particular, the country expanded the composition of its Nuclear Energy Programme Implementing Organization to 24 organizations, with sub-committees actively engaging in other relevant activities.

“This indicates the level of commitment of the Philippines to proceed with their nuclear power program,” said Mehmet Ceyhan, mission team leader and technical lead in the IAEA Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section.

Under the Philippine nuclear roadmap, the government wants to have at least 1,200 megawatts of nuclear capacity by 2032 and scale this up to 2,400 MW by 2035 and 4,800 by 2050.

However, the IAEA indicated that further work remains to “finalize the Philippines’ nuclear power strategy and to complete necessary studies for future activities related to the electrical grid, industrial involvement and national legislation.”

In a statement over the weekend, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said the “encouraging assessment” from the IAEA demonstrates the government’s commitment to developing a robust nuclear power program.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to adopt nuclear energy responsibly alongside renewable energy sources, driving us closer to our goal of inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” Lotilla said.

“The Department of Energy (DOE) remains fully committed to working with the IAEA and all stakeholders as we continue to build a future where clean, reliable and affordable energy powers the progress of the country and the Filipino people,” he added.

An intergovernmental forum for cooperation in the nuclear field, the IAEA aims to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear science and technology to contribute to international peace and security.

In another development, the Philippines and the US convened their second energy policy dialogue (EPD) last Friday to strengthen partnership in advancing energy security and accelerating energy transition.

One of the key outcomes of this year’s EPD is the finalization of the guiding document that creates the framework for regular and structured engagement in the energy sector.

