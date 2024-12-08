Credible rice science info now on YouTube, TikTok

PhilRice’s page on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@philricetv/shorts) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@rice_matters) were created based on stakeholders’ demand for rice information on said platforms.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) has launched new social media accounts to address the needs of agriculture stakeholders to have easier access to science-based rice information.

In a survey conducted on the DA-PhilRice Facebook page, 87 percent of the 1,205 respondents indicated that they search for rice information on YouTube while in another poll, the majority of over 200 respondents expressed an interest in obtaining farming tips on TikTok.

“The spread of science misinformation can lead to the adoption of harmful practices, which can have unfavorable effects on crop yield, farmer income, and food security. We established these pages as credible sources, in which information was checked and based on rigorous research of rice experts,” said Charisma Love Gado-Gonzales, project lead of PhilRice’s production and sharing of rice S&T through strategic media.

Virginia Rihad, president of the Casongsong Farmers Association in Guimba, Nueva Ecija, said as a lead officer, she bears the responsibility of disseminating the latest information on rice production, which she often sources from social media.

“We wanted to know more about the technologies we read on print, and videos provided us with an interactive platform to deepen our understanding and see these technologies in action,” she said.

Meanwhile, farmer Jemalyn Ranjo from Morong, Bataan expressed her enthusiasm for the PhilRice videos on social media as these will make farming more attractive to the younger generation.

“Through the videos, the youth see that agriculture has significantly improved through machines, making farming much easier,” she said.

Ranzcel Lanz Reyes of Bataan Peninsula State University, expressed his excitement about the “new noble cause” of TikTok as he believes it serves a dual purpose of reaching more farmers and engaging the youth who will sustain agriculture.