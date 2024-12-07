^

Air Canada starting Vancouver-Manila flights by April next year

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 7, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline, will launch by April next year a new service between Vancouver and Manila.

The addition of non-stop flights between its Pacific hub at Vancouver International Airport and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila serves as a strategic expansion of Air Canada’s international network.

“We are thrilled to add Manila to our global network with new, year-round, non-stop service from Vancouver, Air Canada’s Pacific gateway hub. We continue to pursue our international network strategy of expanding to large, fast-growing markets that are presently unserved directly by Air Canada,” Air Canada executive vice president for revenue and network planning Mark Galardo said.

Air Canada is the only Canadian carrier scheduled to serve the Philippines, presently the largest market in Asia without direct Air Canada service.

The new route will operate four times weekly beginning April 2, 2025, using the airline’s flagship Dreamliner aircraft.

“The Philippines is an important market reflecting longstanding family ties between our two countries with growing business connections and tourism opportunities,” Galardo said.

“With an extensive domestic and transborder network in Vancouver designed to connect seamlessly to our international flights, we are making travel between North America and the Philippines even more convenient for leisure and business travellers alike. It is with great excitement that we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard next spring,” he said.

Manila will be Air Canada’s 12th route in its transpacific network from Vancouver, which includes Japan, South Korea, People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Once the new service starts, Air Canada will offer over 180 weekly flights between Canada and the Pacific, the most non-stop flights of any carrier in the market.

Air Canada said the new service also marks a continuation of its expansion into fast-growing markets in Southeast Asia following recent additions to Singapore and Bangkok.

Bridgitte Anderson, president and CEO of Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, said the new Vancouver-Philippines route by Air Canada would be crucial to continue bolstering trade and investment as well as promoting tourism.

“In 2023, the Canada-Philippines bilateral merchandise trade totaled $3.4 billion, with B.C. serving as the gateway for the movement of goods. The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is delighted that Air Canada has chosen to invest in this new direct global connection, which will bring significant benefits to our economy and community,” Anderson said.

