LIST: Flights canceled on November 17 due to 'Pepito'

Philstar.com
November 17, 2024 | 7:05am
Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic and international flights have been canceled on Sunday and Monday, November 17 to 18, due to the inclement weather brought on by Super Typhoon Pepito (International name: Man-Yi).

In an advisory, Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier, and Cebu Pacific, the budget carrier, announced that several local and international flights have been grounded due to unfavorable weather conditions.

"Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) continues to intensify, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to parts of the Philippines. The storm is forecasted to pass over North and Central Luzon, with areas such as Manila and Clark expected to experience increased rainfall, gusty winds, and reduced visibility," Cebu Pacific said.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 4 a.m., the center of the eye of "Pepito" was estimated based on all available data including from Laoang, Masbate, Daet, and Baler Weather Radars at 85 kilometers Northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte (14.6°North, 123.6°East).

It packs maximum sustained winds of 185 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 255 kph, and central pressure of 925 hPa.

Here are the canceled flights as of November 17:

Philippine Airlines

November 17 - Sunday

Domestic flights

  • PR2196/2197 - Manila-Laoag-Manila
  • PR2198/2199 - Manila-Laoag-Manila
  • PR2014/2015
  • Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
  • PR2932/2933 - Manila-Basco-Manila
  • PR2688/2689 - Clark-Basco-Clark
  • PR2833/2834 - Cebu-Clark-Cebu
  • PR2678/2679 - Clark-Busuanga (Coron)-Clark
  • PR2921/2922 - Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila
  • PR2041/2042 - Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
  • PR2143/2144 - Manila-Iloilo-Manila
  • PR2045/2046 - Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
  • PR2455/2456 - Manila-General Santos-Manila
  • PR2543/2544 - Manila-Dumaguete-Manila
  • PR2867/2868 - Manila-Cebu-Manila
  • PR2919/2920 - Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila
  • PR2043/2044 - Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
  • PR2997/2998 - Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
  • PR2525/2526 - Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila
  • PR2777/2778 - Manila-Tagbilaran (Panglao)-Manila
  • PR2787/2788 - Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
  • PR2814 - Davao-Manila
  • PR2986 - Tacloban-Manila
  • PR2134 - Bacolod-Manila
  • PR2854 - Cebu-Manila
  • PR2816 - Davao-Manila
  • PR2817 - Manila-Davao
  • PR2135 - Manila-Bacolod
  • PR2859 - Manila-Cebu
  • PR2987 - Manila-Tacloban
  • PR2819 - Manila-Davao
  • PR2971/2972 - Manila-Siargao-Manila
  • PR2973/2974 - Manila-Siargao-Manila
  • PR2783/2784 - Manila-Pagadian-Manila
  • PR2923/2924 - Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila
  • PR2964 - Busuanga (Coron)-Manila
  • PR2038 - Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
  • PR2965 - Manila-Busuanga (Coron)
  • PR2047 - Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)
  • PR2529 - Manila-Cagayan de Oro
  • PR2966 - Busuanga (Coron)-Manila
  • PR453/454 - Manila-General Santos-Manila

International flights

  • PR 418/419 - Manila-Busan-Manila
  • PR407 - Osaka (Kansai)-Manila
  • PR408 - Manila-Osaka (Kansai)
  • PR501/512 - Manila-Singapore-Manila
  • PR306/307 - Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
  • PR538 - Manila-Denpasar
  • PR537 - Denpasar-Manila
  • PR330/331 - Manila-Xiamen-Manila
  • PR894/895 - Manila-Taipei-Manila
  • PR431 - Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
  • PR432 - Manila-Tokyo (Narita)
  • PR318/319 - Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

Cebu Pacific

  • DG6031/6032: Manila – San Jose – Manila
  • 5J192/193: Manila – Cauayan – Manila
  • 5J196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila
  • 5J331/332: Manila – Kalibo – Manila
  • 5J391/392: Manila – Cagayan – Manila
  • 5J487/488: Manila – Bacolod – Manila
  • 5J504/505: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
  • 5J506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
  • 5J571/572: Manila – Cebu – Manila
  • 5J631/632: Manila – Dumaguete – Manila
  • 5J641/642: Manila – Puerto – Princesa
  • 5J653/654: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
  • 5J659/660: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
  • 5J678/679: Manila – Shanghai – Manila
  • 5J787/788: Manila – Butuan – Manila
  • 5J853/854: Manila – Zamboanga – Manila
  • 5J897/898: Manila – Caticlan – Manila
  • 5J977/978: Manila – Davao – Manila

November 18 - Monday

Philippine Airlines

  • PR2961 - Manila-Busuanga (Coron)

Both airlines gave affected customers to convert their tickets to travel credits or travel funds, rebooking and refund options.

"We advise you not to proceed to the airport if your flight is canceled, but instead avail of the rebooking options," PAL said.

Please refresh this page for updates.

—Rosette Adel

 

