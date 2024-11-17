LIST: Flights canceled on November 17 due to 'Pepito'

MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic and international flights have been canceled on Sunday and Monday, November 17 to 18, due to the inclement weather brought on by Super Typhoon Pepito (International name: Man-Yi).

In an advisory, Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier, and Cebu Pacific, the budget carrier, announced that several local and international flights have been grounded due to unfavorable weather conditions.

"Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) continues to intensify, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to parts of the Philippines. The storm is forecasted to pass over North and Central Luzon, with areas such as Manila and Clark expected to experience increased rainfall, gusty winds, and reduced visibility," Cebu Pacific said.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 4 a.m., the center of the eye of "Pepito" was estimated based on all available data including from Laoang, Masbate, Daet, and Baler Weather Radars at 85 kilometers Northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte (14.6°North, 123.6°East).

It packs maximum sustained winds of 185 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 255 kph, and central pressure of 925 hPa.

Here are the canceled flights as of November 17:

Philippine Airlines

November 17 - Sunday

Domestic flights

PR2196/2197 - Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR2198/2199 - Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR2014/2015

Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

PR2932/2933 - Manila-Basco-Manila

PR2688/2689 - Clark-Basco-Clark

PR2833/2834 - Cebu-Clark-Cebu

PR2678/2679 - Clark-Busuanga (Coron)-Clark

PR2921/2922 - Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila

PR2041/2042 - Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

PR2143/2144 - Manila-Iloilo-Manila

PR2045/2046 - Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

PR2455/2456 - Manila-General Santos-Manila

PR2543/2544 - Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

PR2867/2868 - Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR2919/2920 - Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila

PR2043/2044 - Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

PR2997/2998 - Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

PR2525/2526 - Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

PR2777/2778 - Manila-Tagbilaran (Panglao)-Manila

PR2787/2788 - Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

PR2814 - Davao-Manila

PR2986 - Tacloban-Manila

PR2134 - Bacolod-Manila

PR2854 - Cebu-Manila

PR2816 - Davao-Manila

PR2817 - Manila-Davao

PR2135 - Manila-Bacolod

PR2859 - Manila-Cebu

PR2987 - Manila-Tacloban

PR2819 - Manila-Davao

PR2971/2972 - Manila-Siargao-Manila

PR2973/2974 - Manila-Siargao-Manila

PR2783/2784 - Manila-Pagadian-Manila

PR2923/2924 - Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila

PR2964 - Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

PR2038 - Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

PR2965 - Manila-Busuanga (Coron)

PR2047 - Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)

PR2529 - Manila-Cagayan de Oro

PR2966 - Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

PR453/454 - Manila-General Santos-Manila

International flights

PR 418/419 - Manila-Busan-Manila

PR407 - Osaka (Kansai)-Manila

PR408 - Manila-Osaka (Kansai)

PR501/512 - Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR306/307 - Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

PR538 - Manila-Denpasar

PR537 - Denpasar-Manila

PR330/331 - Manila-Xiamen-Manila

PR894/895 - Manila-Taipei-Manila

PR431 - Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR432 - Manila-Tokyo (Narita)

PR318/319 - Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

Cebu Pacific

DG6031/6032: Manila – San Jose – Manila

5J192/193: Manila – Cauayan – Manila

5J196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila

5J331/332: Manila – Kalibo – Manila

5J391/392: Manila – Cagayan – Manila

5J487/488: Manila – Bacolod – Manila

5J504/505: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

5J506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

5J571/572: Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J631/632: Manila – Dumaguete – Manila

5J641/642: Manila – Puerto – Princesa

5J653/654: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J659/660: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J678/679: Manila – Shanghai – Manila

5J787/788: Manila – Butuan – Manila

5J853/854: Manila – Zamboanga – Manila

5J897/898: Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J977/978: Manila – Davao – Manila

November 18 - Monday

Philippine Airlines

PR2961 - Manila-Busuanga (Coron)

Both airlines gave affected customers to convert their tickets to travel credits or travel funds, rebooking and refund options.

"We advise you not to proceed to the airport if your flight is canceled, but instead avail of the rebooking options," PAL said.

—Rosette Adel