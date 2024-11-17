LIST: Flights canceled on November 17 due to 'Pepito'
MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic and international flights have been canceled on Sunday and Monday, November 17 to 18, due to the inclement weather brought on by Super Typhoon Pepito (International name: Man-Yi).
In an advisory, Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier, and Cebu Pacific, the budget carrier, announced that several local and international flights have been grounded due to unfavorable weather conditions.
"Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) continues to intensify, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to parts of the Philippines. The storm is forecasted to pass over North and Central Luzon, with areas such as Manila and Clark expected to experience increased rainfall, gusty winds, and reduced visibility," Cebu Pacific said.
State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 4 a.m., the center of the eye of "Pepito" was estimated based on all available data including from Laoang, Masbate, Daet, and Baler Weather Radars at 85 kilometers Northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte (14.6°North, 123.6°East).
It packs maximum sustained winds of 185 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 255 kph, and central pressure of 925 hPa.
Here are the canceled flights as of November 17:
Philippine Airlines
November 17 - Sunday
Domestic flights
- PR2196/2197 - Manila-Laoag-Manila
- PR2198/2199 - Manila-Laoag-Manila
- PR2014/2015
- Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- PR2932/2933 - Manila-Basco-Manila
- PR2688/2689 - Clark-Basco-Clark
- PR2833/2834 - Cebu-Clark-Cebu
- PR2678/2679 - Clark-Busuanga (Coron)-Clark
- PR2921/2922 - Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila
- PR2041/2042 - Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
- PR2143/2144 - Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- PR2045/2046 - Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
- PR2455/2456 - Manila-General Santos-Manila
- PR2543/2544 - Manila-Dumaguete-Manila
- PR2867/2868 - Manila-Cebu-Manila
- PR2919/2920 - Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila
- PR2043/2044 - Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
- PR2997/2998 - Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- PR2525/2526 - Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila
- PR2777/2778 - Manila-Tagbilaran (Panglao)-Manila
- PR2787/2788 - Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- PR2814 - Davao-Manila
- PR2986 - Tacloban-Manila
- PR2134 - Bacolod-Manila
- PR2854 - Cebu-Manila
- PR2816 - Davao-Manila
- PR2817 - Manila-Davao
- PR2135 - Manila-Bacolod
- PR2859 - Manila-Cebu
- PR2987 - Manila-Tacloban
- PR2819 - Manila-Davao
- PR2971/2972 - Manila-Siargao-Manila
- PR2973/2974 - Manila-Siargao-Manila
- PR2783/2784 - Manila-Pagadian-Manila
- PR2923/2924 - Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila
- PR2964 - Busuanga (Coron)-Manila
- PR2038 - Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
- PR2965 - Manila-Busuanga (Coron)
- PR2047 - Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)
- PR2529 - Manila-Cagayan de Oro
- PR2966 - Busuanga (Coron)-Manila
- PR453/454 - Manila-General Santos-Manila
International flights
- PR 418/419 - Manila-Busan-Manila
- PR407 - Osaka (Kansai)-Manila
- PR408 - Manila-Osaka (Kansai)
- PR501/512 - Manila-Singapore-Manila
- PR306/307 - Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
- PR538 - Manila-Denpasar
- PR537 - Denpasar-Manila
- PR330/331 - Manila-Xiamen-Manila
- PR894/895 - Manila-Taipei-Manila
- PR431 - Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
- PR432 - Manila-Tokyo (Narita)
- PR318/319 - Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
Cebu Pacific
- DG6031/6032: Manila – San Jose – Manila
- 5J192/193: Manila – Cauayan – Manila
- 5J196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila
- 5J331/332: Manila – Kalibo – Manila
- 5J391/392: Manila – Cagayan – Manila
- 5J487/488: Manila – Bacolod – Manila
- 5J504/505: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
- 5J506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
- 5J571/572: Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J631/632: Manila – Dumaguete – Manila
- 5J641/642: Manila – Puerto – Princesa
- 5J653/654: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
- 5J659/660: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
- 5J678/679: Manila – Shanghai – Manila
- 5J787/788: Manila – Butuan – Manila
- 5J853/854: Manila – Zamboanga – Manila
- 5J897/898: Manila – Caticlan – Manila
- 5J977/978: Manila – Davao – Manila
November 18 - Monday
Philippine Airlines
- PR2961 - Manila-Busuanga (Coron)
Both airlines gave affected customers to convert their tickets to travel credits or travel funds, rebooking and refund options.
"We advise you not to proceed to the airport if your flight is canceled, but instead avail of the rebooking options," PAL said.
Please refresh this page for updates.
—Rosette Adel
- Latest
- Trending