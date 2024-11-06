1.89 million Filipinos jobless in September

Workers are seen constructing Marikina’s flood control projects on May 30, 2023, ahead of the rainy season.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) recorded a total of 1.89 million unemployed Filipinos in September 2024.

This means the unemployment rate is now at 3.7%, lower than the 4.5% recorded in August 2024. Last month, the government recorded 2.07 million Filipinos who were jobless.

Meanwhile, the employment rate for September 2024 is now at 96.0% or 49.87 million employed persons.

This is an increase from the August 2024 employment rate of 96.0% or 49.15 million employed persons.

While there was an increase in the employment rate, there was also an increase in the underemployment rate. Being underemployed means that employees feel the need for more time at work or a second job to sustain themselves.

“The underemployment rate in September 2024 increased to 11.9%, from 10.7% in September 2023 and 11.2% in August 2024,” the PSA said.

Several sectors had large increases and decreases in the number of workers.

Sectors that saw a large increase in workers are:

Administrative and support service activities: 735,000 workers more Other service activities: 559,000 additional workers Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: 486,000 additional workers Public administration and defense; compulsory social security: 333,000 additional workers Manufacturing: 200,000 additional workers

Meanwhile, sectors who had huge losses in workers are:

Accommodation and food service activities: 242,000 less workers Agriculture and forestry: 210,000 less workers Fishing and aquaculture: 136,000 less workers Construction: 87,000 less workers Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply: 83,000 less workers

Wage and salary workers comprise the largest portion of the employed population at 63.9% as of September 2024. They are followed by self-employed persons without paid employees at 27.4% and unpaid family workers are 6.6%. Lastly, the remaining 2.1% are employers in their own family-operated farm or businesses.

“Among wage and salary workers, those employed in private establishments remained to have the highest share at 76.6% of the wage and salary workers or 49.0% of the total number of employed persons during the period,” the PSA said.

Meanwhile, persons employed at the government or government-controlled corporations are 14.9% of the wage and salary workers or 9.5 of the overall employment rate.

The PSA also said that Filipinos worked slightly less time in September 2024 when compared to August 2024.

“On average, employed persons worked 40.3 hours per week. This was lower than the average hours worked in a week in September 2023 at 40.8 hours and in August 2024 at 40.7 hours per week,” the PSA said.

The labor force participation rate (LFPR) has also increased from 64.8% in August 2024 to 65.7% in September 2025.

“The reported LFPR in September 2024 translates to a total of 51.77 million Filipinos aged 15 years old and over who were in the labor force, or those who were either employed or unemployed,” said the PSA.

Addressing underemployment. Following the publication of September 2024’s labor survey, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said that creating quality jobs is the government’s top priority.

"The passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Bill and expanding efforts to equip the workforce with emerging and in-demand skills are deemed necessary. We will strengthen collaboration with the private sector and academe to upskill the workforce, particularly in using digital technologies and other innovations," NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

The Konektadong Pinoy Bill is formally known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Bill, which aims to upgrade the country’s digital infrastructure.

Balisacan also said that bills such as the Apprenticeship Bill, Lifelong Learning Bill, and Enterprise Productivity Act can further enhance employability.

"We are sustaining our efforts to enhance all dimensions of our labor market. The government is urgently addressing the constraints to high-quality job creation and collaborating with the private sector to capacitate our workers with the right skills and competencies simultaneously," Balisacan said.