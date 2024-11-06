^

Business

1.89 million Filipinos jobless in September

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 11:28am
1.89 million Filipinos jobless in September
Workers are seen constructing Marikina’s flood control projects on May 30, 2023, ahead of the rainy season.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) recorded a total of 1.89 million unemployed Filipinos in September 2024. 

This means the unemployment rate is now at 3.7%, lower than the 4.5% recorded in August 2024. Last month, the government recorded 2.07 million Filipinos who were jobless. 

Meanwhile, the employment rate for September 2024 is now at 96.0% or 49.87 million employed persons. 

This is an increase from the August 2024 employment rate of 96.0% or 49.15 million employed persons.  

While there was an increase in the employment rate, there was also an increase in the underemployment rate. Being underemployed means that employees feel the need for more time at work or a second job to sustain themselves. 

“The underemployment rate in September 2024 increased to 11.9%, from 10.7% in September 2023 and 11.2% in August 2024,” the PSA said. 

Several sectors had large increases and decreases in the number of workers. 

Sectors that saw a large increase in workers are: 

  1. Administrative and support service activities: 735,000 workers more  
  2. Other service activities: 559,000 additional workers 
  3. Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: 486,000 additional workers 
  4. Public administration and defense; compulsory social security: 333,000 additional workers 
  5. Manufacturing: 200,000 additional workers 

Meanwhile, sectors who had huge losses in workers are: 

  1. Accommodation and food service activities: 242,000 less workers 
  2. Agriculture and forestry: 210,000 less workers 
  3. Fishing and aquaculture: 136,000 less workers 
  4. Construction: 87,000 less workers 
  5. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply: 83,000 less workers 

Wage and salary workers comprise the largest portion of the employed population at 63.9% as of September 2024. They are followed by self-employed persons without paid employees at 27.4% and unpaid family workers are 6.6%. Lastly, the remaining 2.1% are employers in their own family-operated farm or businesses.  

“Among wage and salary workers, those employed in private establishments remained to have the highest share at 76.6% of the wage and salary workers or 49.0% of the total number of employed persons during the period,” the PSA said. 

Meanwhile, persons employed at the government or government-controlled corporations are 14.9% of the wage and salary workers or 9.5 of the overall employment rate.  

The PSA also said that Filipinos worked slightly less time in September 2024 when compared to August 2024. 

“On average, employed persons worked 40.3 hours per week. This was lower than the average hours worked in a week in September 2023 at 40.8 hours and in August 2024 at 40.7 hours per week,” the PSA said. 

The labor force participation rate (LFPR) has also increased from 64.8% in August 2024 to 65.7% in September 2025. 

“The reported LFPR in September 2024 translates to a total of 51.77 million Filipinos aged 15 years old and over who were in the labor force, or those who were either employed or unemployed,” said the PSA. 

Addressing underemployment. Following the publication of September 2024’s labor survey, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said that creating quality jobs is the government’s top priority. 

"The passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Bill and expanding efforts to equip the workforce with emerging and in-demand skills are deemed necessary. We will strengthen collaboration with the private sector and academe to upskill the workforce, particularly in using digital technologies and other innovations," NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

The Konektadong Pinoy Bill is formally known as the  Open Access in Data Transmission Bill, which aims to upgrade the country’s digital infrastructure. 

Balisacan also said that bills such as the  Apprenticeship Bill, Lifelong Learning Bill, and Enterprise Productivity Act can further enhance employability.  

"We are sustaining our efforts to enhance all dimensions of our labor market. The government is urgently addressing the constraints to high-quality job creation and collaborating with the private sector to capacitate our workers with the right skills and competencies simultaneously," Balisacan said.

vuukle comment

NATIONAL ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Headless chickens

By Boo Chanco | 11 hours ago
BBM said the government’s response to the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine was not enough. “It’s never enough. I wish we could do more…” He went on to say that the rainfall...
Business
fbtw
NGCP extends tie up with DepEd

NGCP extends tie up with DepEd

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has renewed its decade-long partnership with the Department of Education to provide...
Business
fbtw
PCC clears ALI&rsquo;s buyout of Aboitiz Group in Cebu JV

PCC clears ALI’s buyout of Aboitiz Group in Cebu JV

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Competition Commission has cleared Ayala Land Inc. buyout of the Aboitiz Group’s stake in their joint...
Business
fbtw
Shares up as inflation stays within target

Shares up as inflation stays within target

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The stock market bounced back as investors welcomed the country’s October inflation rate, which remained within the...
Business
fbtw
Petron profit hits P7.1 billion

Petron profit hits P7.1 billion

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
Oil giant Petron Corp. saw its earnings in the first nine months decline amid political conflicts in the Middle East and sluggish...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA lifts import ban on poultry products from Michigan

DA lifts import ban on poultry products from Michigan

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has lifted its import ban on birds and poultry products from the state of Michigan in the United...
Business
fbtw
JFC to take full control of Tim Ho Wan

JFC to take full control of Tim Ho Wan

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is taking over the management and ownership of Tim Ho Wan.
Business
fbtw
ALLHC 9-month income surges on strong revenues

ALLHC 9-month income surges on strong revenues

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. saw its earnings surge by more than half in the nine months ending September as revenues...
Business
fbtw

Office vacancy expected to remain high

By Marianne Go | 11 hours ago
Office vacancy rates are expected to remain high due to the total ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators and the implementation of the CREATE MORE Bill, which supports flexible work arrangements and will likely...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with