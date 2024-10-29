^

Business

Bad weather pulls down Wilcon earnings

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Bad weather pulls down Wilcon earnings
Wilcon reported a 22.3-percent drop in net income to P2.1 billion during the nine-month period as sales declined by one percent year-on-year to P25.7 billion.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — A slowdown in sales dragged down earnings of home improvement and construction supplies retailer Wilcon Depot Inc. in the nine months ending September.

Wilcon reported a 22.3-percent drop in net income to P2.1 billion during the nine-month period as sales declined by one percent year-on-year to P25.7 billion.

Wilcon president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan said that the company saw persisting softness of the demand for major home improvement and finishing construction supply through the third quarter.

She said that the incessant rains and bad weather also did not help, which historically tends to postpone or delay construction projects.

A total of three new depots – one in Visayas, one in Northern Luzon and one in Southern Luzon – were opened by the company during the third quarter, bringing the total number of branches to 98 by the end of the period.

On a per format basis, Wilcon’s sales from the depot-format stores was 1.5-percent lower year-on-year to P24.65 billion, comprising 96 percent of total net sales.

Sales from the company’s new depots contributed an additional 4.3 percent to the company’s nine-month total sales.

The smaller format, Do-It-Wilcon, which includes the original Home Essentials stores, generated net sales of P738 million, up by 34.3 percent year-on-year.

For the group’s store expansion, Belo-Cincochan said Wilcon is nearing completion of its 100-store target.

She said the company currently has 98 stores, with its 100th branch expected before the end of the year.

“While expansion-related expenses have been the major drag on net income, we still believe that we have to be well-positioned to capture more market share as customer preference even for planned purchases has been trending toward convenience and accessibility especially since the pandemic,” Belo-Cincochan said.

vuukle comment

WILCON DEPOT INC.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P12.75B deal to revamp Laguindingan airport signed

P12.75B deal to revamp Laguindingan airport signed

By Jean Mangaluz | 12 hours ago
Laguindingan International Airport will soon be seeing upgrades after the government signed a P12.75 billion project...
Business
fbtw
Fuel prices slightly up on October 29

Fuel prices slightly up on October 29

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
Oil firms announced on Monday, October 28, that fuel prices will slightly increase on Tuesday, October 29, following last...
Business
fbtw
Oil prices tumble as Iran fears ease, yen weakens after Japan polls

Oil prices tumble as Iran fears ease, yen weakens after Japan polls

7 hours ago
Oil prices tumbled Monday with markets relieved that Israel's strikes on Iran had avoided the country's energy infrastructure...
Business
fbtw
AboitizPower to invest in &lsquo;smarter&rsquo; facilities

AboitizPower to invest in ‘smarter’ facilities

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Aboitiz Power Corp. is transforming its business by investing more in digital technologies in line with efforts to increase...
Business
fbtw
NUSTAR eyes Luzon expansion as Philippine casino market grows

NUSTAR eyes Luzon expansion as Philippine casino market grows

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Gokongwei Group’s P30-billion investment in NUSTAR Resort and Casino here in the Queen City of the South is proving...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco to exceed P43 billion profit this year

Meralco to exceed P43 billion profit this year

By Brix Lelis | 47 minutes ago
Power distributor Manila Electric Co. is on track to reach over P43 billion in full-year earnings this year following record...
Business
fbtw
Maya Bank posts record-high P67 billion in loan disbursements

Maya Bank posts record-high P67 billion in loan disbursements

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 47 minutes ago
Digital lender Maya Bank has achieved a remarkable milestone by disbursing an all-time high of P67 billion in loans as of...
Business
fbtw
Toyota Philippines targets sales of 200k units

Toyota Philippines targets sales of 200k units

By Louella Desiderio | 47 minutes ago
Leading automotive player Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is targeting to sell over 200,000 vehicles this year as it expects...
Business
fbtw
Robust interest income boosts PNB earnings

Robust interest income boosts PNB earnings

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 47 minutes ago
Strong growth in net interest income boosted the profit of Lucio Tan-led Philippine National Bank by 12 percent to P15.1 billion...
Business
fbtw
Kohler chief sees brand&rsquo;s expanding foothold in Philippines

Kohler chief sees brand’s expanding foothold in Philippines

47 minutes ago
The Philippines offers great potential for Kohler’s growth in Southeast Asia due to its robust economy and rising income,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with