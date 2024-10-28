^

Business

Vehicle sales seen to rise 10 percent in 2025

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Vehicle sales seen to rise 10 percent in 2025
Motorists pass through the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) toll booths as the collection of SLEX's second tranche of toll hike begins on August 19, 2024.
Photo by Russell Palma / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Expect more cars on Philippine roads next year, with motor vehicle sales projected by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) to increase by 10 percent as more models, including EVs, are introduced to the market.

During the ninth Philippine International Motor Show, CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez told reporters that total vehicle industry sales may increase by “easily 10 percent next year.”

He said CAMPI’s target of selling 468,300 units this year is doable, with vehicle sales usually picking up during the holiday season.

Asked if it will be possible to hit record vehicle sales of 500,000 units this year, he said “if not this year, next year, because we are almost there.”

“There are still many product launches,” he added.

Combined sales of CAMPI and the Truck Manufacturers Association climbed by 9.4 percent to 344,307 units in the January to September period this year from 314,843 units in the same period last year.

Gutierrez said locally assembled vehicles are expected to be lower than 100,000 units per year.

In terms of the outlook for EV sales including hybrid and pure EVs this year, he said the figure is expected to reach over 10,000 units.

He emphasized that both local vehicle production and the push for EV adoption would need government support.

“Local manufacturing needs support from the government in order to maintain viability,” he said.

Under the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program, participants Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. have to invest for the production of at least 200,000 units of their enrolled vehicle model within six years to avail themselves of fiscal support from the government.

“We have always been telling government that CARS is a good program. So if you need to extend or even come up with a new support program, we would prefer something like CARS because of the specific targets both on the part of the government and the private sector,” Gutierrez said.

For EVs, CAMPI supports extending the zero import duties on these vehicles beyond 2028 through legislation, as well as providing incentives to encourage development of infrastructure like charging stations.

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo told reporters during the 12th Philippine EV Summit that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) aims to issue the Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy (EVIS) before the end of the year.

Through the EVIS, the government will provide fiscal and non-fiscal support for the manufacture of EVs and EV charging stations, as well as EV-related research, development and testing.

Under the EVIS presented by the DTI to stakeholders for public consultation, the government is looking at a production target of 6.3 million EV units under the clean energy scenario (CES) or 1.7 million EV units under business as usual (BAU) by 2040.

The proposed EVIS also sets a target of 147,000 EV charging stations under the CES or 42,000 EV charging stations under the BAU scenario.

vuukle comment

VEHICLE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

What leaders are learning from Gen Z

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
In my seminars or ballroom talks, I often get a laugh when I introduce my youngest daughter, Rachel Kong, as my employer and direct boss.
Business
fbtw
Lower rice prices seen as India scraps MEP on white rice

Lower rice prices seen as India scraps MEP on white rice

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The scrapping of India’s minimum export price (MEP) on its non-Basmati white rice bodes well for the Philippines as...
Business
fbtw
Blk 113: Preserving the legacy of a family home

Blk 113: Preserving the legacy of a family home

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Along Connecticut Street in Greenhills, San Juan lies a boutique commercial building that easily stands out among the different...
Business
fbtw
Philippines moves closer to exiting FATF gray list

Philippines moves closer to exiting FATF gray list

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines may finally exit the global dirty money gray list early next year as the country is now up for verification...
Business
fbtw
G20 countries reaffirm pledge to cooperate on taxing super-rich

G20 countries reaffirm pledge to cooperate on taxing super-rich

2 days ago
G20 finance ministers meeting in Washington on Thursday reaffirmed their desire to cooperate on taxing the super-rich, before...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine stock market getting more attractive &ndash; report

Philippine stock market getting more attractive – report

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market’s attractiveness among investors is growing, with its appeal supported by the country’s...
Business
fbtw

US Treasury to help in tax administration

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has secured support from the US Department of the Treasury to help in the country’s tax administration system and boost revenue collection.
Business
fbtw

PCCI lauds NGCP’s contribution to economy

1 hour ago
As a testament to its pivotal role in advancing the nation’s infrastructure and contributing to the country’s economic growth, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) was awarded the prestigious...
Business
fbtw
Tanduay unloads stake in Asian Alcohol

Tanduay unloads stake in Asian Alcohol

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Lucio Tan-owned liquor company Tanduay Distillers Inc. has unloaded its entire stake in alcohol unit Asian Alcohol Corp....
Business
fbtw
Phinma all set for up to P1 billion SRO next month

Phinma all set for up to P1 billion SRO next month

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Phinma Corp. has been cleared to proceed with its up to P1 billion stock rights offering (SRO) next month.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with