Teleperformance Philippines bags recognition in 2024 Asia CEO Awards

Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 7:05pm
Receiving the trophies for Teleperformance in the Philippines were, from left, Director of External Relations Nash Frias; Senior Director of Digital KC Nunez, Vice President of HR and Communications and Marketing Rachel Cacabelos; and SVP and Head of Digital Transformation and Process Excellence Amit Kale.
MANILA, Philippines —Teleperformance (TP) Philippines, a global digital business services company, earned four recognitions in the 2024 Asia CEO Awards held last October 8. 

TP earned the finalist position in categories CSR Company of the Year, iCXeed Diversity Company of the Year, KonsultaMD Innovative Company of the Year, and Great Place to Work Company. 

The company was recognized for its commitment to corporate social responsibility through its Citizen of the World, a charitable initiative that generates a lasting impact on local communities. 

This program partners with non-governmental organizations and government agencies such as LP4Y, Brigada Eskwela, Kythe Foundation, and Grant-A-Wish to support youth, disaster victims, and employees.

The digital business services company also earned recognition for promoting workplace diversity through its TP for All and Cloud Campus programs, creating more opportunities for Persons with Disabilities, Indigenous workers, and women. 

Its Technology, Analytics, and Process Excellence (TAP) program was also a finalist for the KonsultaMD Most Innovative Company of the Year. TAP provided solutions in AI, automation, and process excellence, which generated over USD 7.5 million in client benefits.

Environmental sustainability was another highlight, with its Citizen of the Planet initiative sourcing nearly 50% of energy from renewables and reducing consumption through Earth Hour events.

The company also became the first in the Philippines to earn Great Place to Work certification for seven consecutive years, reflecting its commitment to a positive workplace culture.

Rahul Jolly, the chief executive officer, said that these awards not only showcase their efforts in achieving social responsibility and stewardship, but are also a testament to what they value as a company. 

“We take pride in our holistic approach to business…These are testaments to the dedication of our 60,000-strong workforce who embody our values every day,” he said. —Intern, Janica Kate Buan

