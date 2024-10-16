Dennis Uy’s firm eyes control of Philippines’ air traffic operations

MANILA, Philippines — A legislator slammed the possible bid of Dennis Uy’s ComClark Network and Technology Corp. to take over the country’s air traffic management systems, warning that it could pose a national security risk.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines informed him that Uy’s company submitted a proposal to manage the Philippines' communications, navigation and surveillance/air traffic management (CNS/ATM) system through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

"The privatization of CNS/ATM functions poses serious national security risks and exposes us to foreign interference since private companies may be entered into through equity participation by nationalized investors, including big government back corporations in China," Tulfo said.

He added that granting control of such sensitive information to a private entity would effectively give them control over the country’s air traffic operations.

Tulfo cited examples of high-profile figures like dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo and former lawmaker Arnolfo Teves, suggesting that both may have used flights to flee the country.

The senator said he will file a resolution to probe the proposed privatization.

The government has had several PPP deals for critical transportation infrastructure.

San Miguel Corp. (SMC) was able to acquire the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the country’s national airport.

Prior to this, SMC was also a concessionaire for the Metro Manila Skyway.