^

Business

Maybank eyes more Islamic banking units

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
October 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Maybank eyes more Islamic banking units
Patrick Dennis Solosa, OIC-president and CEO of Maybank Philippines, said instead of opening up new branches, the bank has plans to activate seven of its existing branches to offer Islamic banking products.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Maybank Philippines Inc. is ramping up its efforts to expand Islamic banking in the country, with plans to activate seven new Islamic banking units (IBUs) by the end of the year.

This comes after the bank’s pilot of its Zamboanga branch, which started operations on Aug. 14, after Maybank received an IBU license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on July 4.

Patrick Dennis Solosa, OIC-president and CEO of Maybank Philippines, said instead of opening up new branches, the bank has plans to activate seven of its existing branches to offer Islamic banking products.

“We’ve had very good success already in the pilot,” he said. “Now, our target is to have seven (IBUs) up and running by the end of the year.”

“It’s quite a feat and I think we’re really heavy in terms of preparations right now just to make sure that we can get everything right for the implementation,” Solosa said, adding that the bank is training its employees on how to sell and service Islamic banking products.

According to Solosa, the pilot IBU in Zamboanga has already reached nearly P20 million deposits in just two months, exceeding the bank’s target of P15 million in deposits by end-2024.

Solosa said the bank is planning to establish IBUs not only in Mindanao but across key locations in Luzon and Visayas. Branches in Cebu, Davao and several areas in Metro Manila are part of the expansion plan.

“I think about six or 10 (branches) will be activated in Metro Manila,” he said. “As much as possible, we want to get good representation across all of the islands and all of the provinces.”

Looking ahead, the bank is optimistic about the contribution of Islamic banking units to its bottom line, although it was initially not factored into income projections for 2025.

“From the initial results that we’re getting, we’re very optimistic that (IBUs) might be a very good source of contribution for our income,” Solosa said.

vuukle comment

BANK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
7-Eleven owner confirms new takeover offer from Couche-Tard

7-Eleven owner confirms new takeover offer from Couche-Tard

By Katie Forster | 1 day ago
The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven said on Wednesday it had received a "revised" takeover offer from Canadian rival Alimentation...
Business
fbtw
Shanghai markets sink ahead of briefing on mixed day for Asia

Shanghai markets sink ahead of briefing on mixed day for Asia

8 hours ago
Chinese shares sank Friday at the end of a volatile week as traders prepare for a highly anticipated briefing where it is...
Business
fbtw
Lower turnover forces IKEA Philippines to slash prices

Lower turnover forces IKEA Philippines to slash prices

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Home furnishings retailer IKEA Philippines is further reducing prices of over 2,000 items, after posting a decline in sales...
Business
fbtw
Breakfast with Joey

Breakfast with Joey

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
I first met and covered Joey Salceda in the 1990s when he was a hotshot economist and analyst, impressing and befriending...
Business
fbtw

The Pinoy middle class

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The circus has come to town.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
January-September rice imports hit 3.3 MMT

January-September rice imports hit 3.3 MMT

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 3 hours ago
The country’s rice imports through September rose by more than a fifth on an annual basis to almost 3.3 million metric...
Business
fbtw
World Bank OKs $287 million loan for Philippines digital infrastructure

World Bank OKs $287 million loan for Philippines digital infrastructure

By Louella Desiderio | 3 hours ago
The World Bank has approved a $287.24-million loan for a project aimed at improving broadband connectivity while strengthening...
Business
fbtw
BSP names new deputy governor

BSP names new deputy governor

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 3 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has appointed Elmore Capule as its new deputy governor for the corporate services sector,...
Business
fbtw
DA hikes inbred seed allocation for farmers

DA hikes inbred seed allocation for farmers

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 3 hours ago
Rice farmer-beneficiaries will get more high-yielding seeds from the government in the current cropping season to help them...
Business
fbtw
Disappointing US inflation&nbsp;extends PSEi slump

Disappointing US inflation extends PSEi slump

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
Investors yesterday closed the week in the red, bothered by the possibility that the US Federal Reserve will take a cautious...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with