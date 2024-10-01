InLife bags awards for ESG, governance

InLife chief marketing officer Gae Martinez (2nd from left) and corporate secretary and chief legal and governance officer Atty. Renato de Jesus (2nd from right) receive the Workplace Wellness Programme Award and the Good Governance Award on behalf of InLife. With them are chief information security officer and ESG sustainability lead Noel Andres Perdigon (left) and vice president and head of Rewards, Services and Technology Department Frederick Dioso.

MANILA, Philippines — Insular Life (InLife) received back-to-back wins for its good corporate governance and employee wellness program from the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) Golden Arrow Awards and the 2024 ESG Business Awards.

InLife was awarded the Four Golden Arrow Award during the ACGS Golden Arrow Awards ceremony held at the Manila Marriott Hotel. This is the seventh consecutive year that the Awards organizers, the Institute of Corporate Directors, has recognized InLife for its good corporate governance.

The award, the highest among Philippine-based insurance companies, is based on the 2023 corporate governance assessment results.

This means InLife excelled in all ACGS categories: Rights of members; Equitable treatment of members; Role of stakeholders; Disclosure and transparency and Responsibilities of the board.

In his acceptance message during the awards ceremony, InLife vice chairman of the Board Luis la Ò thanked the award organizers for the recognition, and shared how the award reflects InLife’s commitment to good governance. “It’s our commitment to transparency, accountability, and fairness. This commitment shaped our reputation and strengthened our relationships with shareholders. Since 2018, ICD’s consistent recognition has bolstered our standing as a trusted institution.”

Meanwhile, InLife also received two awards in the recently held ESGBusiness Awards 2024 in Singapore.

InLife was given the Good Governance Award - Philippines and Workplace Wellness Programme Award – Philippines during the ceremony that honored companies leading the way toward a sustainable future. These businesses advocate for environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The ESGBusiness Awards recognized InLife for its dedication to corporate governance and strict adherence to sustainable practices in its core operations. It was also recognized for its commitment to prioritizing the diverse needs of its employees through flexible work arrangements, wellness initiatives, and comprehensive health benefits.