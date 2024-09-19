^

Business

Maynilad unit upgrades Legazpi water treatment plant

The Philippine Star
September 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Maynilad unit upgrades Legazpi water treatment plant
The Legazpi water treatment plant.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Philippine Hydro Inc. (PhilHydro), a wholly owned subsidiary of Maynilad Water Services Inc.,  spent P50 million to upgrade its Legazpi City Water Treatment Plant in Albay, which produces potable water supply for some 22,000 households in the area.

The upgrade involves the inclusion of a clarifier technology in the facility’s treatment process to enhance the removal of sediments from the raw water, making water treatment faster and more efficient.

With the upgrade, the facility can sustain its production output of 30 million liters per day (MLD) even during the rainy season when the level of turbidity in the raw water supply increases. Turbidity refers to the cloudiness of a fluid caused by the concentration of particles.

This project is in line with PhilHydro’s initiative to address the impact of climate change on the quality of the raw water supply coming from the Yawa and Pawa rivers, which serve as the supply source of Legazpi City.

“The increased turbidity of the river water – exacerbated by man-made activities upstream and soil erosion during heavy rains – necessitate this additional water treatment process. The upgraded facility will ensure consistent water quality and supply, even under these challenging conditions,” said PhilHydro general manager,  Mirla de Leon. “Our sustained investment in the infrastructure is proof of our commitment to provide quality service to Legazpeños.”

PhilHydro operates under a 25-year contract to supply treated water to Legazpi City Water District, which is responsible for operating and maintaining the distribution network and selling the water directly to households in the area.

vuukle comment

MAYNILAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SMC remits P30 billion after NAIA takeover

SMC remits P30 billion after NAIA takeover

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of the Treasury received P30 billion in upfront payment as the new operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Business
fbtw
Philippine Supreme Court snaps shut Lacoste's case against Crocodile brand

Philippine Supreme Court snaps shut Lacoste's case against Crocodile brand

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
After a longstanding dispute between two crocodile-themed brands over their logos, the Supreme Court has ruled that there...
Business
fbtw
Tupperware Brands files for bankruptcy

Tupperware Brands files for bankruptcy

7 hours ago
Tupperware Brands and some of its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, the food container firm...
Business
fbtw
Leviste investing P15 billion more in Batangas, other provinces

Leviste investing P15 billion more in Batangas, other provinces

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Businessman Leandro Leviste, through Provincia Investments Corp., is pouring in P15 billion more to create jobs in Batangas...
Business
fbtw
Index hits 2-yr high on rate cut hopes

Index hits 2-yr high on rate cut hopes

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Share prices sustained their climb yesterday, pushing the benchmark index to a fresh high in over two years on rate cut ...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gateway to progress

Gateway to progress

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 45 minutes ago
The Philippines’ main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is now under the management and operation of...
Business
fbtw
Chinabank named among best companies in the world

Chinabank named among best companies in the world

45 minutes ago
Chinabank has made it in TIME World’s Best Companies of 2024, a ranking of the top 1,000 firms across the globe in terms...
Business
fbtw
Marubeni vows to invest in more Philippines energy projects

Marubeni vows to invest in more Philippines energy projects

By Alexis Romero | 45 minutes ago
President Marcos has thanked Japanese firm Marubeni Corp. for trusting the Philippines and has expressed hope that the company...
Business
fbtw
Another HMO placed under conservatorship

Another HMO placed under conservatorship

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 45 minutes ago
The Insurance Commission has placed health maintenance organization Stotsenberg Healthcare Systems Inc.under conservatorship...
Business
fbtw
IDC&rsquo;s Citta Grande gets financing from BPI

IDC’s Citta Grande gets financing from BPI

45 minutes ago
IDC Prime Inc. and Ayala-led Bank of Philippine Islands signed last Sept. 4 an enabling loan agreement for the development...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with