Maynilad unit upgrades Legazpi water treatment plant

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Hydro Inc. (PhilHydro), a wholly owned subsidiary of Maynilad Water Services Inc., spent P50 million to upgrade its Legazpi City Water Treatment Plant in Albay, which produces potable water supply for some 22,000 households in the area.

The upgrade involves the inclusion of a clarifier technology in the facility’s treatment process to enhance the removal of sediments from the raw water, making water treatment faster and more efficient.

With the upgrade, the facility can sustain its production output of 30 million liters per day (MLD) even during the rainy season when the level of turbidity in the raw water supply increases. Turbidity refers to the cloudiness of a fluid caused by the concentration of particles.

This project is in line with PhilHydro’s initiative to address the impact of climate change on the quality of the raw water supply coming from the Yawa and Pawa rivers, which serve as the supply source of Legazpi City.

“The increased turbidity of the river water – exacerbated by man-made activities upstream and soil erosion during heavy rains – necessitate this additional water treatment process. The upgraded facility will ensure consistent water quality and supply, even under these challenging conditions,” said PhilHydro general manager, Mirla de Leon. “Our sustained investment in the infrastructure is proof of our commitment to provide quality service to Legazpeños.”

PhilHydro operates under a 25-year contract to supply treated water to Legazpi City Water District, which is responsible for operating and maintaining the distribution network and selling the water directly to households in the area.