^

Business

Philippines continues to show growth potential

BUSINESS SNIPPETS - Marianne Go - The Philippine Star
September 16, 2024 | 12:00am

The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), during its recent annual consultation visit to the Philippines from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6, noted that the Philippine economy continued to grow steadily at six percent in the first half of this year, driven by strong domestic demand and export recovery.

It observed that the labor market remained strong which helped boost domestic consumption. Inflation, it said, continued its declining trend from 2023, reflecting a moderation in international commodity prices, the government’s inflation-containing measures, as well as tight monetary policy.

It agreed that the current policy mix is appropriate, but can be adjusted further to support economic growth while rebuilding policy buffers.

The preliminary assessment was made by an AMRO team led by principal economist Runchana Pongsaparn. AMRO director Kouqing Li and chief economist Hoe Ee Khor participated in the policy meetings. They also met with Philippine Finance Undersecretary Joven Balbosa and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas deputy governor Francisco Dakila, Jr. The discussions focused on the risks and challenges facing the Philippines, and policy options to sustain the growth momentum, anchor inflation expectations, restore the fiscal buffer and address long-term structural issues.

According to team leader Dr. Pongsaparn, “The Philippine economy is expected to grow by 6.1 percent in 2024 and 6.3 percent in 2025, driven by higher government spending, as well as an upturn in external demand and strengthening domestic demand. Private consumption is anticipated to grow faster for the rest of the year, supported by strong labor market conditions, lower inflation and robust overseas remittances. With the start of the monetary policy easing cycle, we expect private investment sentiments to improve.”

Headline Consumer Price Index inflation is projected to decline to 3.3 percent in 2024 from six percent in 2023, and ease further to 3.1 percent in 2025. While upside risks such as wage increases and local food supply shocks remain, the slowdown of headline inflation is expected to continue in the second half of 2024 due to lower international prices of fuel and food and tariff cuts on imported rice.

On the external front, AMRO said that the current account deficits have narrowed, and net direct investment inflows increased, while external debt remained low. The Philippine banking system has stayed resilient, with ample liquidity, robust profitability and high capital buffers. The fiscal position has continued to improve in 2024, supported by a significant increase in revenue despite higher fiscal expenditure.

Risk and vulnerabilities

In the near term, however, the AMRO team warned that the growth prospects of the Philippines could be subject to several risks. Higher inflation, especially from food prices, could dampen consumption. At the same time, the economy could be challenged by a potentially sharp slowdown in major trading partners, such as the US, Europe and China.

Heightened geopolitical risks could increase the likelihood of global supply disruptions and further global economic fragmentation.

The country’s long-term potential growth could be constrained by insufficient infrastructure investment, vulnerabilities to climate change and the prolonged scarring effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Policy recommendations

According to the AMRO team, the current fiscal-monetary policy mix is appropriate. As inflation continued to ease but remained elevated, the Philippine Monetary Board maintained the policy rate at 6.5 percent in the first half of 2024 and delivered the first rate cut only in August with indication that inflation will continue to ease within the target band.

The AMRO team believes there is room to adopt a less restrictive monetary policy stance if current macroeconomic trends continue. However, if supply-side risks emerge, the whole-of-government approach should be taken to address inflationary pressures.

The fiscal stance in 2024 and in 2025, the AMRO team said, are expected to be neutral with a continued improvement in the fiscal deficit. The government is likely to continue its medium-term fiscal consolidation plan at a slower pace to better support economic growth. However, it will be prudent to accelerate the pace of fiscal consolidation if conditions allow.

In the medium term, the AMRO team added, restoring fiscal space remains critical to build greater resilience to external shocks amid elevated uncertainty. With regard to the financial system, the team recommends that Philippine authorities should consider a more active use of macro prudential toolkits, strengthen the institutional framework to safeguard financial stability and deepen the bond and repo markets.

On structural issues, the government should implement measures on labor upskilling and reskilling to raise labor productivity. More efforts should be made to attract foreign direct investments and to encourage technology transfer.

Furthermore, a comprehensive strategy for enhancing the country’s competitiveness, including raising infrastructure investment, continuing digitalization and developing a sustainable economy, is crucial to bolster the Philippines’ economic growth potential, the team concluded.

vuukle comment

ASEAN+3
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inconsistent rules hurting

Inconsistent rules hurting

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 days ago
The Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council, chaired by President Marcos and composed of representatives of Congress...
Business
fbtw
HK builds on &lsquo;historical friendship&rsquo; with Philippines to foster BRI projects despite China tensions

HK builds on ‘historical friendship’ with Philippines to foster BRI projects despite China tensions

By Jap Tobias | 1 day ago
Despite territorial tensions between the Philippines and China, Hong Kong officials have reaffirmed their openness to nurturing...
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart help farmers adapt to digital technology

PLDT, Smart help farmers adapt to digital technology

1 day ago
PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. continue to enhance the capabilities of rice farmers, particularly in...
Business
fbtw
Government completes 4 priority infrastructure projects

Government completes 4 priority infrastructure projects

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The government has completed four priority infrastructure projects under the infrastructure flagship projects list, according...
Business
fbtw
Call centers seek to address cybersecurity gaps

Call centers seek to address cybersecurity gaps

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Contact Center Association of the Philippines is pushing to create collective solutions to address cybersecurity threats...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi seeks to stay above 7,000

PSEi seeks to stay above 7,000

By Richmond Mercurio | 48 minutes ago
After successfully breaching the psychological 7,000 level last week, the local stock market looks to stay above the mark...
Business
fbtw

It's too late

By Wilson Sy | 48 minutes ago
“And it’s too late, baby, now it’s too late. Though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died. And I can’t hide, and I just can’t fake it.”
Business
fbtw
AGI investing $300 million for new Boracay resort

AGI investing $300 million for new Boracay resort

By Richmond Mercurio | 48 minutes ago
Alliance Global Group Inc. of tycoon Andrew Tan intends to pour in about $300 million for the development of another integrated...
Business
fbtw
Semirara sees better earnings in H2

Semirara sees better earnings in H2

By Brix Lelis | 48 minutes ago
Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp. is poised for a financial uplift in the second half of the year amid stable coal...
Business
fbtw

Teach the brat respect

By Boo Chanco | 48 minutes ago
Once in a while, some members of Congress manage to remember their obligation to the nation.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with