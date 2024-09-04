Be a certified compliance officer

MANILA, Philippines — Section 24 of the Revised Corporation Code that took effect on Feb. 23, 2019 mandates corporations vested with public interest to have a compliance officer. This opens a career path in an organization with a rank of senior vice president based on Section 1.6 of the Code of Corporate Governance for Publicly Listed Corporations. This role must be a separate position from the corporate secretary.

To equip compliance officers with the necessary skills to succeed in an environment of stricter regulations, the Center for Global Best Practices (CGBP) will host an 11 session online training titled Certification Course for Compliance Officers starting Sept. 24 from 9:00 a.m to 12 noon via Zoom.

The comprehensive training will feature CGBP’s finest roster of lecturers and practitioners. Those who will finish and pass this course will be conferred the title of “Certified Compliance Officer” and could use the post-nominal acronym “CCO.”

Registration is open to the general public. This SEC-accredited program is highly recommended for compliance officers and practitioners, corporate secretaries of the board, lawyers, consultants, and anyone who would like to offer such service to organizations or for career advancement within their organizations.