LPG prices up in September

Workers organize and inspect newly-delivered LPG tanks at a retail store along Kamias Road in Quezon City on August 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will increase in September.

In separate advisories, Petron, Solane and Cleanfuel announced the following price adjustments on LPG:

Petron Gasul - P0.55 per kilogram (kg)

Solane LPG - P0.55 per kg

Cleanfuel Auto LPG - P0.25 per kg

The price adjustments took effect on Sunday, September 1.

Petron’s price increase was implemented at 12:01 a.m., while Solane’s adjustment took effect at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Cleanfuel’s price adjustment will be effective at 4:01 p.m.

Last month, Petron and Solane’s LPG prices increased by P0.30 and P0.27 per kg, respectively.