^

Business

LPG prices up in September

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 1, 2024 | 2:06pm
LPG prices up in September
Workers organize and inspect newly-delivered LPG tanks at a retail store along Kamias Road in Quezon City on August 1, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will increase in September.

In separate advisories, Petron, Solane and Cleanfuel announced the following price adjustments on LPG:

  • Petron Gasul - P0.55 per kilogram (kg)
  • Solane LPG - P0.55 per kg
  • Cleanfuel Auto LPG - P0.25 per kg

The price adjustments took effect on Sunday, September 1.

Petron’s price increase was implemented at 12:01 a.m., while Solane’s adjustment took effect at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Cleanfuel’s price adjustment will be effective at 4:01 p.m.

Last month, Petron and Solane’s LPG prices increased by P0.30 and P0.27 per kg, respectively.

vuukle comment

GAS

LPG

PETRON

SOLANE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Conservation International Ventures, Coca-Cola partner for mangrove project

15 hours ago
The Coca-Cola Foundation, the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Co., and Conservation International Ventures jointly announced the launch of a new, innovative climate resilience project in Southeast Asia...
Business
fbtw
Much anticipated take over

Much anticipated take over

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 15 hours ago
All systems are go for the takeover by the private sector of the maintenance and operations of the country’s primary...
Business
fbtw

The farmer and the scientist

By Francis J. Kong | 15 hours ago
A farmer and a scientist are walking down a trail together.
Business
fbtw
Filipina agriculturist recognized by World Food Prize Foundation

Filipina agriculturist recognized by World Food Prize Foundation

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 days ago
A Filipina agricultural scientist and sustainable farming advocate has been recognized as one of the young global innovators...
Business
fbtw

Preparing for the future

By Marianne Go | 2 days ago
Schneider Electric, at 188 years old, continues to evolve and prepare for the future. It is looking at its clients in Southeast Asia anew to forge forward as it tackles the five megatrends that will drive the next...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Republic Cement diverts 21 billion plastic sachets in 2023

15 hours ago
The resource recovery group of Republic Cement called ecoloop, has reported that it has successfully diverted 21.4 billion plastic sachets in 2023, equivalent to 110,000 metric tons of residual waste used as alternative...
Business
fbtw

Space center to rise in New Clark City

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority has signed a lease contract with the Philippine Space Agency for the agency’s headquarters to be put up in New Clark City.
Business
fbtw
BSP coin machine collections hit P889 million

BSP coin machine collections hit P889 million

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
Transactions via the coin deposit machines deployed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas surged to nearly P900 million as more...
Business
fbtw
Brazil block on X comes into effect after judge's order

Brazil block on X comes into effect after judge's order

23 hours ago
A block on Elon Musk's X social network in Brazil started to take effect early Saturday after a Supreme Court judge ordered...
Business
fbtw
OpenAI, Meta flex muscles as AI race heats up

OpenAI, Meta flex muscles as AI race heats up

1 day ago
The world's biggest AI companies are releasing new usage data showing significant growth as competition in the generative...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with