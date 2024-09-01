LPG prices up in September
September 1, 2024 | 2:06pm
MANILA, Philippines — Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will increase in September.
In separate advisories, Petron, Solane and Cleanfuel announced the following price adjustments on LPG:
- Petron Gasul - P0.55 per kilogram (kg)
- Solane LPG - P0.55 per kg
- Cleanfuel Auto LPG - P0.25 per kg
The price adjustments took effect on Sunday, September 1.
Petron’s price increase was implemented at 12:01 a.m., while Solane’s adjustment took effect at 6 a.m.
Meanwhile, Cleanfuel’s price adjustment will be effective at 4:01 p.m.
Last month, Petron and Solane’s LPG prices increased by P0.30 and P0.27 per kg, respectively.
September 1, 2024 - 12:00am