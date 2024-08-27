^

ASF hits 458 barangays nationwide — BAI

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 11:22am
This picture taken on December 21, 2018 shows pigs in a truck before being slaughtered and roasted at a cooking pit in Manila.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — The number of areas affected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) has increased, according to Bureau of Animal Industry. 

Recent data shows that ASF has spread to 32 provinces, up from 22 reported on August 8.

There are 458 barangays affected nationwide by the ASF, nearly doubling the previous count of 251.

The highest impact is in North Cotabato with 87 barangays, followed by Occidental Mindoro with 69 and Batangas with 66.

In Luzon, 312 areas are in the “pink zone” (buffer zone), while 98 are in the Visayas and 47 in Mindanao.

There are 58 yellow zone areas (under surveillance) in Luzon, 13 in the Visayas, and 29 in Mindanao.

Last week, controlled vaccination for the ASF started in Batangas.

At least 10,000 vaccines are expected to arrive in the country against the hog fever, according to Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel. 

