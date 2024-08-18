^

Business

RLC boosts hotel portfolio, launches luxury villa resort in Siargao

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 18, 2024 | 12:00am
RLC boosts hotel portfolio, launches luxury villa resort in Siargao
RLC, through hospitality group Robinsons Hotels & Resorts (RHR), has signed Hira Holdings Inc. for a 10-year management agreement for an exquisite eco-friendly villa resort in Siargao Island.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) is beefing up its hotel portfolio with the planned development of the first luxury villa in Siargao.

RLC, through hospitality group Robinsons Hotels & Resorts (RHR), has signed Hira Holdings Inc. for a 10-year management agreement for an exquisite eco-friendly villa resort in Siargao Island.

The resort, with a total land area of 2,856 square meters, is eyed for opening by 2026.

The project will bolster RHR’s growing hotel portfolio composed of 30 hotels strategically located nationwide composed of five local hotel brands namely, Go Hotels, Go Hotels Plus, Summit Hotels and Resorts, Grand Summit Hotels and Fili Hotel.

“We are delighted to have this meaningful partnership with Hira Holdings Inc., a company that holds the same values with RHR. This partnership signifies a step forward in our mission to continuously expand our presence geographically while maintaining our commitment to exceptional service and sustainable practices,” RHR senior vice president and business unit head Barun Jolly said.

Jolly said that RHR’s expansion plans have diversified to include franchising and management agreements.

“We are confident in the bullish economic projection of the country and with our expertise in hotel brand development we would like to enable optimistic investors who want to venture into the hospitality industry as well,” he said.

Hira Holdings is venturing into hotel development because of its confidence with RHR, citing its shared vision with the company in promoting sustainable tourism and delivering high-quality hospitality experiences.

vuukle comment

ROBINSONS LAND CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expansion to drive SMIC&rsquo;s continued profit growth

Expansion to drive SMIC’s continued profit growth

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Sustained expansion is expected to drive profitability of the Sy family’s investment holding company SM Investments...
Business
fbtw
Remittances hit $3.21 billion in June

Remittances hit $3.21 billion in June

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Dollar earnings sent home by overseas Filipino workers increased by 2.5 percent in June, the highest in six months, according...
Business
fbtw

AREIT gears up for growth, names new president/CEO

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
AREIT Inc., the listed real estate investment trust of the Ayala Group, is gearing up for its next chapter of growth with the appointment of a new president and chief executive officer.
Business
fbtw
RLC, BCDA to develop new project in Taguig

RLC, BCDA to develop new project in Taguig

By Richmond Mercurio | 7 days ago
Robinsons Land Corp., the real estate firm of the Gokongwei family, is joining forces with the state-run Bases Conversion...
Business
fbtw
DTI cracks down on illegal vape shops

DTI cracks down on illegal vape shops

10 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has boosted its crackdown on illegal vape shops, which showed widespread violations of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PERA contributions reach P457 million in H1

PERA contributions reach P457 million in H1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 54 minutes ago
Voluntary retirement contributions rose by 24.3 percent to P457.6 million in the first half from P368 million in the same...
Business
fbtw

Environmental stewardship

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 54 minutes ago
Cleaning up our rivers has become one of the personal advocacies of San Miguel Corp. chairman Ramon Ang. That, and solving the traffic problem and job generation and food security for the country as well.
Business
fbtw
Shakey&rsquo;s expects income to recover in 2nd half

Shakey’s expects income to recover in 2nd half

By Richmond Mercurio | 54 minutes ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. expects income to recover in the second half after dropping by 14 percent to P421...
Business
fbtw
Alsons income rises in H1

Alsons income rises in H1

By Brix Lelis | 54 minutes ago
Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. of the Alcantara Group registered a slight increase in first-half earnings on the back...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with