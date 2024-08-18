RLC boosts hotel portfolio, launches luxury villa resort in Siargao

RLC, through hospitality group Robinsons Hotels & Resorts (RHR), has signed Hira Holdings Inc. for a 10-year management agreement for an exquisite eco-friendly villa resort in Siargao Island.

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) is beefing up its hotel portfolio with the planned development of the first luxury villa in Siargao.

The resort, with a total land area of 2,856 square meters, is eyed for opening by 2026.

The project will bolster RHR’s growing hotel portfolio composed of 30 hotels strategically located nationwide composed of five local hotel brands namely, Go Hotels, Go Hotels Plus, Summit Hotels and Resorts, Grand Summit Hotels and Fili Hotel.

“We are delighted to have this meaningful partnership with Hira Holdings Inc., a company that holds the same values with RHR. This partnership signifies a step forward in our mission to continuously expand our presence geographically while maintaining our commitment to exceptional service and sustainable practices,” RHR senior vice president and business unit head Barun Jolly said.

Jolly said that RHR’s expansion plans have diversified to include franchising and management agreements.

“We are confident in the bullish economic projection of the country and with our expertise in hotel brand development we would like to enable optimistic investors who want to venture into the hospitality industry as well,” he said.

Hira Holdings is venturing into hotel development because of its confidence with RHR, citing its shared vision with the company in promoting sustainable tourism and delivering high-quality hospitality experiences.