DOF, BOC move to advance trade facilitation in ASEAN

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance (DOF) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) recently convened with the ASEAN-USAID Partnership Program to discuss the development on the next-generation ASEAN Single Window (ASW) which represents a pivotal advancement in enhancing the Philippines’ role in regional trade facilitation.

The session delved into the policy, legal, and technical aspects crucial to advancing the next-generation ASW. The Philippines’ challenges in crafting policies and technologies for electronic document exchange with trading partners and the ASEAN Single Window were addressed in detail.

“This partnership underscores the BOC’s dedication to advancing trade facilitation and strengthening the Philippines’ role in ASEAN and global trade,” said BOC commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, as he highlighted that the collaboration aims to drive significant improvements in trade processes.

Acting BOC deputy commissioner Michael Fermin emphasized the Philippines’ proactive measures, particularly the National Feasibility Study on Cross-border Electronic Exchange, supported by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP). The findings of the ESCAP National Feasibility Study were highlighted during the session with USAID-ASEAN.

Recommendations for enhancing the ASEAN Single Window system included improving technical compatibility with global trade systems, developing mobile-friendly versions, and implementing robust data quality control were also shared. Further suggestions focused on enhancing data security, expanding electronic document exchanges, and improving accessibility for MSMEs were also discussed.

The ASEAN-USAID Partnership Program will provide the intermediate report on the study at the 68th TWG Meeting, which is slated to take place in Cebu City from Sept. 10 to 13.