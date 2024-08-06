^

Business

Petron posts P444.5 billion revenue growth in first half of 2024

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 4:21pm
Petron posts P444.5 billion revenue growth in first half of 2024
This undated file photo shows a gasoline station of Petron.
Facebook.com / Petron Corporation

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firm Petron Corporation on Tuesday announced a significant growth in its consolidated revenues during the first half of 2024.

In a disclosure, the oil company said that its consolidated revenue for the first six months reached P444.5 billion, marking a 21% increase from the P367 billion reported during the same period in 2023.

Petron attributed the uptick in its sales to the totaled 69.1 million barrels sold in the first six months of the year in the Philippines and Malaysia. This represents a 20% increase from the 57.6 million barrels sold during the same timeframe last year.

Petron's sales volumes in the Philippines rose by 27% to 44.4 million barrels, while Malaysian operations saw a 9% increase, reaching 24.7 million barrels.

The firm's retail segment, which saw a 10% increase, has been a major contributor to the firm’s performance, across its 2,600 service stations in the Philippines and Malaysia.

Additionally, sales to industrial accounts rose by 9%, driven primarily by increased demand for jet fuel and LPG, according to Petron.

"Our prudent and strategic approach continues to pay off amid challenging economic conditions. Moreover, we were able to retain our edge in vital sectors and enjoy the trust of more and more customers. Our focus remains on strengthening the quality of our products and services while creating excellent value for our stakeholders.," Petron president and CEO Ramon Ang said in a statement. 

Meanwhile, global oil prices remained unstable due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with the price per barrel of Dubai crude averaging $83 in the first six months, reflecting a 5% increase from the same period in 2023 as producers worked to manage supply.

Even though refining cracks decreased by 17% compared to last year, Petron's overall profit margins improved, leading to an 8% increase in consolidated operating income, which reached P17.3 billion, according to the firm.

In the first quarter of 2024, Petron’s net income went up by P3.93 billion coming from the P3.4 billion in the same quarter last year also due to sales volume. 

As of Dec. 31, 2022, Petron had more than 1,900 retail service stations and various LPG dealerships, stores and franchises and lube outlets in the Philippines, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

vuukle comment

DISCLOSURE

NET INCOME

PETRON

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Carlos Yulo's condo reward upgraded to P35M after 2nd gold medal

Carlos Yulo's condo reward upgraded to P35M after 2nd gold medal

1 day ago
Instead of a two-bedroom condominium unit, Filipino Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo will receive a three-bedroom property from...
Business
fbtw
Dunkin Donuts franchise ordered to pay P64M in tax deficiencies

Dunkin Donuts franchise ordered to pay P64M in tax deficiencies

20 hours ago
The Court of Tax Appeals has ordered Golden Donuts Inc., the company that operates Dunkin' Donuts in the Philippines, to pay...
Business
fbtw
PSE to make changes in index composition

PSE to make changes in index composition

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is poised to make several changes in the composition of various indices starting...
Business
fbtw
SM Prime income rises to P22.1 billion

SM Prime income rises to P22.1 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the listed integrated property developer of the Sy family, delivered a double-digit jump in earnings...
Business
fbtw
Metro Global avoids delisting

Metro Global avoids delisting

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Metro Global Holdings Corp., a company led by Robert John Sobrepeña, has avoided a potential delisting from the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Peso rebounds back to 57:$1 level

Peso rebounds back to 57:$1 level

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
his was the first time the peso breached the 57 to $1 level in two months or since closing at 57.97 on May 28.
Business
fbtw
Brazil trade show to address future of global meat industry

Brazil trade show to address future of global meat industry

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 17 hours ago
Top animal protein industry players from around the world will gather here to discuss the future of the global meat industry...
Business
fbtw
PSBank earnings up 18 percent to P2.56 billion

PSBank earnings up 18 percent to P2.56 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
The earnings of Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank) grew by 18 percent to P2.56 billion in the first half from P2.17 billion...
Business
fbtw

IFC, EU team up to help Philippine speed up green shift

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The International Finance Corp. (IFC) and the European Union (EU) are teaming up to encourage private sector participation in initiatives to accelerate the country’s green transition.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with