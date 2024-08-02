^

Business

Cebu Pacific launches direct flights to Chiang Mai

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
August 2, 2024 | 12:00am
Cebu Pacific launches direct flights to Chiang Mai
This will make Cebu Pacific the lone airline linking to Chiang Mai directly, opening up an opportunity for Filipinos to reach the city at lower cost and quicker time.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is launching Manila trips to Chiang Mai to expand its coverage in tourist favorite Thailand.

This will make Cebu Pacific the lone airline linking to Chiang Mai directly, opening up an opportunity for Filipinos to reach the city at lower cost and quicker time.

Currently, Filipinos reach Chiang Mai through connecting flights, and this option requires up to 12 hours of travel time for P14,600 per way. On the contrary, a direct flight to Chiang Mai runs for just four hours, and airfares can go as low as P5,300, cheaper by P9,300.

Cebu Pacific will launch the direct flight to Chiang Mai on Oct. 29, jamming up its October schedule with new routes here and abroad. Initially, the airline will serve the route three times a week – Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

As a teaser, Cebu Pacific is hosting a seat sale until Aug. 6 to promote the route, selling flight tickets with a base fare of as low as P1 per way.

Buoyed by its recent expansion, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Alexander Lao is certain the airline will reach its passenger target for the year of 24 million.

“We are really still looking at 24 million plus. I saw the initial numbers this morning, (and) I just like to validate it more. It feels like clearly we will be breaching the 24 million passenger number target that we set,” Lao said.

Lao attributed his confidence to the fact that Cebu Pacific is expanding its flight reach from hubs in Manila, Cebu and Clark. On top of this, the airline is seeing improvements in aviation supply, retrieving its jet engines quicker than was expected at the start of 2024.

In particular, Lao said engines are being returned in less than a year, even though the expectation was that the airline would wait more than a year. Cebu Pacific, like any other player in aviation, is grounding aircraft whose engines were recalled by Pratt & Whitney.

To date, Cebu Pacific offers the widest domestic network among Philippine carriers, flying to 35 local routes and 26 international cities, reaching as far as Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

The airline owned by the Gokongweis operates as many as 3,200 flights every week, and is set to increase that frequency with the addition of new routes in the fourth quarter.

vuukle comment

CEBU PACIFIC

CHIANG MAI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Most stocks rise on Fed rate cut hope but strong yen batters Tokyo

Most stocks rise on Fed rate cut hope but strong yen batters Tokyo

9 hours ago
Most equity markets rose Thursday after the Federal Reserve flagged a possible interest rate cut next month, but Tokyo's Nikkei...
Business
fbtw

Something big is brewing at SM

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The SM Group and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf are brewing something big, with the international coffee shop chain eyeing to more than triple its in-store cafes in SM Stores over the next two years.
Business
fbtw
Flood control

Flood control

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Super Typhoon Carina (international name Gaemi) put much of Metro Manila underwater after heavy rains lashed across the country...
Business
fbtw
Rice imports slow down as traders still cautious

Rice imports slow down as traders still cautious

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Rice import arrivals have slowed down as traders and importers are still unloading their previous imported stocks while others...
Business
fbtw
BSP: July inflation likely breached upper 4% target

BSP: July inflation likely breached upper 4% target

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Headline inflation is expected to settle within the four to 4.8 percent range in July, with upward pressure coming from higher...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi rises as Fed chief hints at early cut

PSEi rises as Fed chief hints at early cut

By Richmond Mercurio | 34 minutes ago
Philippine stocks climbed for a second straight session after the US Federal Reserve hinted an interest rate cut by next...
Business
fbtw
ACEN takes over Quezon wind project

ACEN takes over Quezon wind project

By Brix Lelis | 34 minutes ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. has further heated up its power game as it takes full control of a massive, onshore wind project in Quezon...
Business
fbtw
Chinabank income up 6% to P 11.4 billion

Chinabank income up 6% to P 11.4 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 34 minutes ago
China Banking Corp. saw its earnings increase by six percent to a record P11.4 billion in the first half from P10.8 billion...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank profit hits record P23.6 billion in H1

Metrobank profit hits record P23.6 billion in H1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 34 minutes ago
The net income of Ty-led Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. jumped by 12.9 percent to P23.6 billion in the first semester from...
Business
fbtw
JFC putting up more Tim Ho Wan stores in China

JFC putting up more Tim Ho Wan stores in China

By Richmond Mercurio | 34 minutes ago
The Jollibee Group, the Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate, targets to put up more Tim Ho Wan branches in China this year...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with