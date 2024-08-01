^

Business

Metrobank ties up with Infobip

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
August 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Metrobank ties up with Infobip
“With rich messaging on Viber for Business, Metrobank has since been able to achieve up to 50 percent cost reduction on what otherwise would have required multiple SMS messages to convey its latest offerings,” the bank said in a statement.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) has tapped global cloud platform Infobip to deploy a secure digital messaging platform and enhance the bank’s customer communication strategy.

The Ty-led bank said that it was able to integrate Viber rich business messages into its existing processes thanks to Infobip’s plug-and-play implementation.

“With rich messaging on Viber for Business, Metrobank has since been able to achieve up to 50 percent cost reduction on what otherwise would have required multiple SMS messages to convey its latest offerings,” the bank said in a statement.

As part of rich business messaging solutions on the app, Viber business messages enable brands to send personalized 1-2-1 messages to their clients who agreed to receive brand notifications.

In just two days of setup and a week of testing, Metrobank said it successfully sent rich content such as images and videos in promotional Viber business messages with special offers to Filipinos.

“Infobip provided a solution that enabled us to quickly start benefiting from using Viber rich business messaging for sending marketing messages, using both a portal and an integration with our customer relationship management (CRM) system,” Ramon Martin Rodriguez, performance marketing head at Metrobank, said.

Rodriguez said the integration with Salesforce was easy to set up with no disruption in business processes. There were also no requirements to involve technical resources from other departments.

“We have been very satisfied with the entire process and appreciate the ease of working with a partner with a local office in the Philippines,” he added.

According to Infobip, customers are continually evolving with technology. Based on its Messaging Trends 2023 report, there was a significant increase in messages sent through messaging apps like Rakuten Viber.

vuukle comment

METROBANK

METROPOLITAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BARMM's capital now has BSP branch

BARMM's capital now has BSP branch

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Officials on Monday inaugurated the new operations center of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in Cotabato City,...
Business
fbtw
MPIC buys Mindanao dairy firm

MPIC buys Mindanao dairy firm

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Metro Pacific Group has added another company to its agriculture portfolio after signing the acquisition papers for the...
Business
fbtw
July 2024 inflation seen to hit 4.% to 4.8%

July 2024 inflation seen to hit 4.% to 4.8%

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
Inflation in July is projected to surpass the government’s target range, increasing up to 4.0% to 4.8%, according to...
Business
fbtw
19 economic zones proposed in Senate

19 economic zones proposed in Senate

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
There are a total of 19 proposed economic zones in the Senate, according to Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri
Business
fbtw

Job threat

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
I had lunch with an old friend from our UP Diliman days.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bargain hunting snaps two-day losing streak

Bargain hunting snaps two-day losing streak

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Share prices snapped a two-day slump as bargain hunters helped the stock market end the month in positive territory.
Business
fbtw
SPNEC expects entry of foreign investors in Q4

SPNEC expects entry of foreign investors in Q4

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
SP New Energy Corp. of tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan wants to secure foreign investments for its P200-billion Terra Solar development...
Business
fbtw
BPI cuts offer period for SEED bond sale

BPI cuts offer period for SEED bond sale

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bank of the Philippine Islands has shortened the offer period of its P5 billion sustainable, environmental and equitable...
Business
fbtw
SM Prime pushes sustainable development

SM Prime pushes sustainable development

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the listed integrated property developer of the Sy family, is pushing for sustainable development...
Business
fbtw

Something big is brewing at SM

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The SM Group and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf are brewing something big, with the international coffee shop chain eyeing to more than triple its in-store cafes in SM Stores over the next two years.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with