Metrobank ties up with Infobip

“With rich messaging on Viber for Business, Metrobank has since been able to achieve up to 50 percent cost reduction on what otherwise would have required multiple SMS messages to convey its latest offerings,” the bank said in a statement.

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) has tapped global cloud platform Infobip to deploy a secure digital messaging platform and enhance the bank’s customer communication strategy.

The Ty-led bank said that it was able to integrate Viber rich business messages into its existing processes thanks to Infobip’s plug-and-play implementation.

As part of rich business messaging solutions on the app, Viber business messages enable brands to send personalized 1-2-1 messages to their clients who agreed to receive brand notifications.

In just two days of setup and a week of testing, Metrobank said it successfully sent rich content such as images and videos in promotional Viber business messages with special offers to Filipinos.

“Infobip provided a solution that enabled us to quickly start benefiting from using Viber rich business messaging for sending marketing messages, using both a portal and an integration with our customer relationship management (CRM) system,” Ramon Martin Rodriguez, performance marketing head at Metrobank, said.

Rodriguez said the integration with Salesforce was easy to set up with no disruption in business processes. There were also no requirements to involve technical resources from other departments.

“We have been very satisfied with the entire process and appreciate the ease of working with a partner with a local office in the Philippines,” he added.

According to Infobip, customers are continually evolving with technology. Based on its Messaging Trends 2023 report, there was a significant increase in messages sent through messaging apps like Rakuten Viber.