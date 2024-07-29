Reyes Tacandong & Co. secures top CPA talents

MANILA, Philippines — Reyes Tacandong & Co. (RT&Co.) has reasons to celebrate once again, solidifying its status as a prime choice for aspiring Certified Public Accountants (CPAs).

In a noteworthy recruitment success, RT&Co. has brought on board the top one and top six placers of the May 2024 CPA Licensure Exams. Additionally, the firm has welcomed 90 new CPAs, including 13 who ranked within the top 11 to 20. Impressively, 32 of these new hires graduated with magna cum laude or cum laude honors.

RT&Co. is not just expanding its accounting team. In a strategic effort to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities, the firm, through its alliance company RT&Co. Cybersecurity, has recruited 90 engineers. This blend of accounting expertise and technological skills positions RT&Co. as a significant player in both financial and cybersecurity sectors.

With this influx of top-tier talent, RT&Co. reinforces its reputation as a leading home for high-achieving professionals. The firm’s success in attracting and retaining such exceptional individuals highlights its dedication to excellence and innovation in the fields of accounting and beyond.

Keep an eye on RT&Co. – the firm is on a clear path of growth, evolving into a multifaceted powerhouse beyond its traditional auditing roots.