^

Business

Reyes Tacandong & Co. secures top CPA talents

The Philippine Star
July 29, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Reyes Tacandong & Co. (RT&Co.) has reasons to celebrate once again, solidifying its status as a prime choice for aspiring Certified Public Accountants (CPAs).

In a noteworthy recruitment success, RT&Co. has brought on board the top one and top six placers of the May 2024 CPA Licensure Exams. Additionally, the firm has welcomed 90 new CPAs, including 13 who ranked within the top 11 to 20. Impressively, 32 of these new hires graduated with magna cum laude or cum laude honors.

RT&Co. is not just expanding its accounting team. In a strategic effort to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities, the firm, through its alliance company RT&Co. Cybersecurity, has recruited 90 engineers. This blend of accounting expertise and technological skills positions RT&Co. as a significant player in both financial and cybersecurity sectors.

With this influx of top-tier talent, RT&Co. reinforces its reputation as a leading home for high-achieving professionals. The firm’s success in attracting and retaining such exceptional individuals highlights its dedication to excellence and innovation in the fields of accounting and beyond.

Keep an eye on RT&Co. – the firm is on a clear path of growth, evolving into a multifaceted powerhouse beyond its traditional auditing roots.

vuukle comment

CPAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US defends law forcing sale of TikTok app

US defends law forcing sale of TikTok app

By Glenn Chapman | 9 hours ago
TikTok's collection of user data makes it a national security threat, the US Justice Department said Friday in response to...
Business
fbtw

GBF renews commitment to ‘Iskolar ni Juan’ program

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Gokongwei Group, is committed to intensifying its mission of providing a pathway to education and employment after a decade of successful implementation...
Business
fbtw
BDO cuts costs by retrofitting old buildings

BDO cuts costs by retrofitting old buildings

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. continues to manage greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption by retrofitting old buildings,...
Business
fbtw

Investing in Philippines future

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The simplest facts first: we’ve waited 30 years for the country’s primary gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, to get a much-needed upgrade. Not just a facelift: a real, honest-to-goodness...
Business
fbtw

Creating good impressions

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
“You will never get a second chance to create a first impression.”
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks ready to move past typhoon impact

Stocks ready to move past typhoon impact

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market is ready to move past the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina as it looks for fresh catalysts to support...
Business
fbtw
SEC remains optimistic on removal of Binance in Google, Apple app stores

SEC remains optimistic on removal of Binance in Google, Apple app stores

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The country’s corporate regulator remains optimistic that its call for the removal of applications operated by cryptocurrency...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee reevaluating preferred share offer, mulls other options

Jollibee reevaluating preferred share offer, mulls other options

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is reevaluating its previously planned preferred shares offering this year,...
Business
fbtw

Flood of corruption?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
At the height of the torrential downpour last Wednesday afternoon, I went to the fourth level of the parking building of our condo to take a look at how the Marikina River was doing.
Business
fbtw
ADB to lend $4.98 billion to Philippines this year

ADB to lend $4.98 billion to Philippines this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank is eyeing to extend $4.98 billion in loans to the Philippines for this year for projects to support...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with