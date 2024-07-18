Manila Water extends pipe coverage in Taguig

MANILA, Philippines — East Zone concessionaire Manila Water Co. Inc. said it would be able to service 700,000 more customers in Taguig once its P577-million pipe-laying project in the city is completed by next year.

Manila Water said it is currently constructing its Long Term East 3 (LTE 3) Ruhale-Bambang Felix Line project that spans 3.45 kilometers.

The project would pass through the areas of Ruhale M. Natividad, Bambang Felix, DM Cruz, F. Manalo, Bantayan Extension and Cayetano Boulevard.

The project will provide potable and continuous water supply to Taguig barangays, namely: Calzada, Hagonoy, Ibayo-Tipas, Napindan, Palingon, Sta. Ana, Tuktukan, Wawa and Ligi Tipas.

Manila Water said once completed, the project would convey an additional 200 million liters per day of treated water coming from new water sources to Taguig, Pateros, Pasig and portions of Parañaque as part of long-term supply augmentation.

“This project in Taguig is a testament to Manila Water’s commitment to securing robust water service to our ever-growing customer base. The LTE 3 Ruhale-Bambang Felix Line will be a vital part of Metro Manila’s water security,” Manila Water’s Corporate Communication Affairs Group director Jeric Sevilla said.

The water utility firm used a conventional open-cut pipe-laying methodology with trenchless pipe-laying for some segments to minimize its impact on daily road users for the project.

Currently, 180 pipes with 1,400-millimeter diameters have already been laid along Ruhale to Natividad streets and along Cayetano to Bantayan streets, it added.