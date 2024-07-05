^

Business

ANI gains full control of Chinese trading firm

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
July 5, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Listed agro-commercial firm Agrinurture Inc. (ANI) of businessman Antonio Tiu has consolidated its ownership of Zhongshan Fucang Trading Co. Ltd. after acquiring the remaining 30 percent stake of the company’s private stockholders.

ANI acquired the 30 percent capital stock and capital reserve of two directors of Fucang through a deed of assignment in favor of the firm, according to its disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday.

The acquisition involved 1.5 million shares of Fucang directors Li Zhi Ming and Liang Shung Ming priced at $1 each. The total amount of the transaction in consideration was P209.08 million.

The terms of payment were offset against existing advances made by the two directors in the firm.

“Fucang has already been 70 percent owned by ANI prior to this transaction,” the company said.

“By virtue of assignments of shares made by the private stockholders of Fucang to ANI, it now holds 100 percent ownership of its equity,” it added.

Fucang, which was established on May 31, 2023 in Zhongshan City, China, is engaged in various activities including the sale, import and export of goods and technologies.

ANI said it secured the ownership of the Chinese firm “in preparation for the divestment of asset under the same company.”

In 2016, ANI expanded its foothold in China after acquiring a majority stake in Fucang for over P300 million.

vuukle comment

ANI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
FedEx inks deal to expand gateway at Clark

FedEx inks deal to expand gateway at Clark

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Logistics giant Federal Express Corp., or FedEx, has signed an agreement with Clark International Airport’s operator,...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific&rsquo;s historic plane order comes with risks &ndash; analysts

Cebu Pacific’s historic plane order comes with risks – analysts

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Cebu Pacific may be flying high with its milestone of placing the largest aircraft order in Philippine aviation, but experts...
Business
fbtw

Ripple effect of reliable electricity service

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
As the world continues to progress with many technological innovations, we often overlook a basic need that surprisingly, remains as scarcity for some: stable electricity service. Despite advancements in society,...
Business
fbtw
Delays stall Maharlika&rsquo;s organizational structure

Delays stall Maharlika’s organizational structure

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
More than a semester later, state-run Maharlika Investment Corp. still has no manpower as its organizational structure and...
Business
fbtw
EV charging terminals, retail center to boost job creation in New Clark City

EV charging terminals, retail center to boost job creation in New Clark City

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 1 day ago
Electric vehicle charging terminals and a retail center are set to emerge in New Clark City in Bamban, Tarlac.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Banks&rsquo; bad debt ratio highest in 23 months

Banks’ bad debt ratio highest in 23 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
Burdened by the higher-for-longer interest rate environment, bank borrowers’ paying capacity has deteriorated significantly,...
Business
fbtw

GBF’s commitment to education

By Marianne Go | 2 hours ago
The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation is truly committed to helping improve education in the country with its latest partnership with Khan Academy, a non-profit educational organization, to help bring global best practices...
Business
fbtw
FedEx expansion doubles capacity at Clark airport

FedEx expansion doubles capacity at Clark airport

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
FedEx, one of the world’s largest logistics providers, has committed to double the size of its facility at the Clark...
Business
fbtw
'Sluggish investments, exports to hamper Philippine growth&rsquo;

'Sluggish investments, exports to hamper Philippine growth’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
Achieving economic growth of above 6.5 percent will be challenging this year amid subdued investment activity due to high...
Business
fbtw
Physical, digital retail formats tackled at 30th NRCE in August

Physical, digital retail formats tackled at 30th NRCE in August

2 hours ago
The Philippine Retailers Association, the premier national organization of the country’s top retailers and allied industries,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with