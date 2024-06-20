Manila Water to wrap up P47-M upgrade along EDSA Guadalupe

MANILA, Philippines — East zone concessionaire Manila Water Co. is set to complete its mainline upgrade along EDSA Guadalupe in time for the EDSA Greenways project.

In a statement, the P47-million Steel Pipe Replacement Greenways Project Package 1 is set to finish by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Construction began in July 2023, which is aimed to replace the old 500-millimeter (mm) water to a stronger 600-mm steel pipe at the corner of JP Rizal Street.

“[This project] utilizes a newer and sturdier steel pipe spanning 332.3 linear meters, which will be connected seamlessly to the existing 500-mm steel pipe in the same area,” Manila Water said.

The completion would prepare for the upcoming EDSA Greenways project of the Department of Transportation (DOTr). EDSA Greenways would improve pedestrian walkway in transit stations around the areas of Balintawak, Cubao, Guadalupe and Taft.

Manila Water noted that the network efficiency would reflect their support towards the efforts of the government in enhancing mobility to commuters.

Jeric Sevilla, the corporate communications director of Manila Water believed that the steel pipe replacement along EDSA Guadalupe is an opportunity to address water efficiency issues and commuting hassles.

“Projects like the steel pipe replacement along EDSA Guadalupe are opportunities for us to improve water service for our customers while supporting government infrastructure projects such as the DOTr’s Greenways Project,” he said.

The company has scheduled construction along St. Bernardino Street, but assured that traffic management will be assessed as the activities will be conducted during the off-peak hours or nighttime to reduce disruption.

“With its completion by fourth quarter this year, the Steel Pipe Replacement Greenways Project Package 1 will provide more robust water infrastructure along EDSA to minimize the risk of leakage and safeguard the construction and development of the EDSA Greenways Project,” Manila Water said.