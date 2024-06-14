Toyota opening new dealership in Davao City

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) is expanding in Mindanao through a new dealership in Davao City.

In a statement, TMP said it broke ground for a new Toyota dealership in Tugbok, Davao.

Once completed, it will be the third Toyota dealership in Davao City.

The upcoming dealership, which will feature a modern design, will offer Toyota vehicles, after-sales services and spare parts.

TMP president Masando Hashimoto said the automotive firm is expanding in Davao City as this is one of the most progressive and promising areas in the country.

“The presence of service, manufacturing and agriculture sectors shows that this city will continue to boost the economy and create livelihood,” he said.

“With this positive outlook, TMP would like to provide the community with the improved mobility of people, goods and services by establishing another Toyota dealership in Davao City,” he said further.

Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. and Truck Manufacturers Association showed TMP was the leading automotive firm in the country through its 46.08 percent share in vehicle sales from January to May.

TMP’s total sales in the five-month period rose by 11.7 percent to 86,257 units from 77,194 units in the same period last year.

In May alone, TMP’s vehicle sales climbed by 4.5 percent to 18,677 units from 17,866 units a year ago.