^

Business

Toyota opening new dealership in Davao City

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) is expanding in Mindanao through a new dealership in Davao City.

In a statement, TMP said it broke ground for a new Toyota dealership in Tugbok, Davao.

Once completed, it will be the third Toyota dealership in Davao City.

The upcoming dealership, which will feature a modern design, will offer Toyota vehicles, after-sales services and spare parts.

TMP president Masando Hashimoto said the automotive firm is expanding in Davao City as this is one of the  most progressive and promising areas in the country.

“The presence of service, manufacturing and agriculture sectors shows that this city will continue to boost the economy and create livelihood,” he said.

“With this positive outlook, TMP would like to provide the community with the improved mobility of people, goods and services by establishing another Toyota dealership in Davao City,” he said further.

Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. and Truck Manufacturers Association showed TMP was the leading automotive firm in the country through its 46.08 percent share in vehicle sales from January to May.

TMP’s total sales in the five-month period rose by 11.7 percent to 86,257 units  from 77,194 units in the same period last year.

In May alone, TMP’s vehicle sales climbed  by 4.5 percent to 18,677 units from 17,866 units a year ago.

vuukle comment

TMP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Roxas resigns as SPNEC independent director

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Businessman Pedro Roxas, chairman of listed firms Roxas Holdings Inc. and Roxas & Co. Inc., has stepped down from his role as independent director of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led SP New Energy Corp.
Business
fbtw
Meralco&rsquo;s power rates up in June

Meralco’s power rates up in June

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Meralco has announced a power rate increase of P0.6436 per kilowatt-hour, bringing the household rate to P12.0575 per...
Business
fbtw
Ang&rsquo;s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

Ang’s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
John Paul Ang, the eldest son of tycoon Ramon Ang, is set to take on a bigger role in diversified conglomerate San Miguel...
Business
fbtw
Megawide sets sight on next public offer

Megawide sets sight on next public offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Following the successful listing of Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. last week, the Megawide Group of tycoon Edgar Saavedra...
Business
fbtw
Sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac to get major redevelopment

Sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac to get major redevelopment

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 7 hours ago
The government-controlled Bases Conversion and Development Authority will soon transform the Kalangitan sanitary landfill...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Oversubscribed SM Prime bonds net P25 billion

Oversubscribed SM Prime bonds net P25 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
M Prime Holdings Inc., the integrated property developer of the Sy family, has raised P25 billion from its oversubscribed...
Business
fbtw
Nokia tasked to replace Globe&rsquo;s legacy assets

Nokia tasked to replace Globe’s legacy assets

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Wireless giant Globe Telecom Inc. is moving on from some of its legacy solutions by deploying a modern replacement developed...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee Group advances sustainability initiatives

Jollibee Group advances sustainability initiatives

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Jollibee Group is committed to further advancing its sustainability initiatives following the successful integration of...
Business
fbtw
SMIC&rsquo;s investment in healthcare

SMIC’s investment in healthcare

1 hour ago
Investing in healthcare is more important now for SM Investments Corp. following the tough lessons learned from the recent...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with