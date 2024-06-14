^

Business

Alternergy inks P5.3 billion loan with RCBC

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Alternergy inks P5.3 billion loan with RCBC
AWPC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alternergy Wind Holdings Corp., the wind sub-holding arm of AHC.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Renewable power firm Alternergy Holdings Corp. (AHC) has signed a P5.3-billion loan with a local bank to partially fund the development of a 64-megawatt (MW) wind project in Quezon province.

In a regulatory filing, AHC said its unit, Alabat Wind Power Corp. (AWPC), secured the project finance facility from Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC).

AWPC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alternergy Wind Holdings Corp., the wind sub-holding arm of AHC.

“We are very pleased to finally sign the loan agreement for the project finance facility for our Alabat Wind Power Project after a very thorough due diligence period against a very tight timeline,” AHC president Gerry Magbanua said in a statement.

He said the latest borrowing, the largest financing facility extended by RCBC to the Alternergy Group since 2014, demonstrated the firm’s ability to undertake renewable energy (RE) projects.

The project financing was said to be aligned with the RE firm’s capital-raising initiatives under the green finance framework.

Maria Carmen Diaz, AHC CFO and chief sustainability officer, said the company has so far raised P18.4 billion out of its P21 billion capital-raising program.

AHC is looking to close more financial deals this year to beef up the rollout of its project portfolio to 500 MW by 2026, Diaz said.

A winner of the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction 2 Program, the Alabat wind project is expected to boost the country’s power supply by contributing new generating capacity by next year.

AHC said the ground mobilization of the project is ongoing following the start of construction last month.

A renewable power pioneer, the company has a portfolio of clean energy projects, including wind, run-of-river hydro, solar farms and commercial rooftops, as well as battery storage and offshore wind projects.

It is also embarking on a three-year plan to develop up to 474 MW of additional wind, solar and run-of-river hydro projects.

vuukle comment

MW

RCBC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Roxas resigns as SPNEC independent director

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Businessman Pedro Roxas, chairman of listed firms Roxas Holdings Inc. and Roxas & Co. Inc., has stepped down from his role as independent director of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led SP New Energy Corp.
Business
fbtw
Meralco&rsquo;s power rates up in June

Meralco’s power rates up in June

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Meralco has announced a power rate increase of P0.6436 per kilowatt-hour, bringing the household rate to P12.0575 per...
Business
fbtw
Ang&rsquo;s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

Ang’s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
John Paul Ang, the eldest son of tycoon Ramon Ang, is set to take on a bigger role in diversified conglomerate San Miguel...
Business
fbtw
Megawide sets sight on next public offer

Megawide sets sight on next public offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Following the successful listing of Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. last week, the Megawide Group of tycoon Edgar Saavedra...
Business
fbtw
Sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac to get major redevelopment

Sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac to get major redevelopment

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 7 hours ago
The government-controlled Bases Conversion and Development Authority will soon transform the Kalangitan sanitary landfill...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Oversubscribed SM Prime bonds net P25 billion

Oversubscribed SM Prime bonds net P25 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
M Prime Holdings Inc., the integrated property developer of the Sy family, has raised P25 billion from its oversubscribed...
Business
fbtw
Nokia tasked to replace Globe&rsquo;s legacy assets

Nokia tasked to replace Globe’s legacy assets

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Wireless giant Globe Telecom Inc. is moving on from some of its legacy solutions by deploying a modern replacement developed...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee Group advances sustainability initiatives

Jollibee Group advances sustainability initiatives

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Jollibee Group is committed to further advancing its sustainability initiatives following the successful integration of...
Business
fbtw

Toyota opening new dealership in Davao City

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is expanding in Mindanao through a new dealership in Davao City.
Business
fbtw
SMIC&rsquo;s investment in healthcare

SMIC’s investment in healthcare

1 hour ago
Investing in healthcare is more important now for SM Investments Corp. following the tough lessons learned from the recent...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with