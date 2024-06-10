LIST: Flights canceled on June 10

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of PAL Express and CebGo to and from Siargao have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that southwest monsoon (habagat) is affecting the western section of Luzon while the rest of the country could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Here are the canceled flights as of 12:50 p.m., Monday:

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2971 - Manila to Siargao

2P 2972 - Siargao to Manila

CebGo (DG)