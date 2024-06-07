Security Bank, Lazada launch LazMall flagship store

Security Bank and Lazada Philippines formalize partnership with the opening of the Bank’s LazMall Flagship Store. In photo from left: Rahul Rasal, EVP and Retail Banking Segment head, Security Bank; Sanjiv Vohra, president and CEO, Security Bank; Carlos Barrera, CEO, Lazada Philippines and Sheryll Nito, Commercial director, Lazada Philippines..

MANILA, Philippines — Security Bank Corp. has partnered with e-commerce platform Lazada Philippines to offer its retail banking products and services to online shoppers.

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Lazada to reach more customers and provide them with innovative and convenient banking solutions,” Rahul Rasal, executive vice president and retail banking segment head at Security Bank, said.

“Through the Security Bank LazMall Flagship Store, we hope to make our products more accessible and appealing to the growing online market, especially the younger and tech-savvy segments,” he said in a statement.

The listed bank said it would be able to cater to a growing online customer base through the partnership.

The Security Bank LazMall Flagship Store allows Lazada users to browse and check out the lender’s auto loan, home loan, credit cards and deposit products.

Customers will then receive detailed instructions from Security Bank on how to proceed with their application. Users can also enjoy exclusive benefits and rewards for availing these products via the online store.

“At Lazada we are dedicated to building a trusted and engaging ecosystem to deliver the best online shopping experience for Filipinos,” Lazada Philippines commercial director Sheryll Nito said.

“Security Bank is one of our valued financial partners and as we welcome them to LazMall, we look forward to giving more consumers access to quality retail banking products,” Nito added.

The Security Bank LazMall Flagship Store can be accessed through the Lazada app or website.

Online shoppers can also follow the store to receive updates and notifications on the latest offers and promotions from Security Bank.

Earnings of Security Bank Corp. jumped by 11 percent to P2.62 billion in the first three months of the year from P2.36 billion in the same period a year before amid robust growth in its retail as well as micro, small and medium enterprises businesses.

Security Bank has a total of 328 branches and 663 ATMs nationwide.