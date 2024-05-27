^

Business

Nestlé may hike coffee prices amid rising cost

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
May 27, 2024 | 12:00am
NestlÃ© may hike coffee prices amid rising cost
A farmer sorts out beans from a coffee farm.

MANILA, Philippines — Increasing the prices of its coffee products remains on the table for Nestlé Philippines amid rising cost of raw materials coupled by a weaker currency.

Nestlé Philippines senior vice president and corporate affairs head Jose Uy III said it is still “a possibility” for the multinational food and beverage giant to increase its coffee prices this year.

Prices of coffee beans have increased exponentially as a result of tight global supply worsened by a weaker peso, Uy said.

The multinational is affected by rising coffee prices in the world since much of its raw material supply is imported as local coffee production remains inadequate to meet its annual requirement.

“That is a possibility. As much as possible, if we can absorb the costs and not pass it to the consumers then we will do our best since there is a wide range of possible interventions,” he said when asked if Nestlé is looking at raising coffee prices this year in a recent press briefing in Malaybalay, Bukidnon.

Nestlé has not increased the prices of its coffee products in the country this year after raising prices last year.

“Last year, we increased by around five percent which is equivalent to less than a peso. It was like a P0.5 centavo increase. If you look at our prices today, they are still within reach.”

Nestlé tracks the world market price of coffee in determining its buying price for locally-produced coffee, particularly Robusta variety, which is widely used in some of its instant coffee product line. Today, Uy points out, they buy at about P250 per kilogram.

Coffee prices in the world market have shot up in recent months due to global supply tightness with Robusta coffee prices surging to their highest level in three decades, according to the World Bank.

Uy noted that some of the government interventions that may arrest the possible price increase in their coffee products are the possibility of allowing more sugar imports and a better foreign exchange rate.

Nestlé continues to invest in the Mindanao region because of its potential as a coffee producer, Uy said, noting that the island accounts for over 80 percent of the country’s annual coffee output.

“The factory can just rely on importation but we want to prioritize – as a company that is established here for over 100 years – the local small farm holders,” he said.

“We can actually accommodate all the country’s production. We have been dependent on importation of coffee beans from Vietnam and Indonesia,” he added.

The Philippines imported nearly 50 million kilograms of coffee beans last year, bulk of which or about 80 percent came from Vietnam, based on Philippine Statistics Authority data. Indonesia is the country’s second largest supplier of coffee beans.

The country’s self-sufficiency ratio in coffee fell to a six-year low in 2022 at 38.1 percent. The ratio measures the extent that domestic production meets the country’s annual requirement for a given commodity.

The Philippines used to be self-sufficient in coffee from 1988 to 1996, according to official statistics.

vuukle comment

COFFEE

FARMER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

High performers are show offs

By Francis J. Kong | 2 days ago
In my many years of working with a wide range of companies and organizations, covering different industries, HR associations and small businesses, it is evident that, as the old saying goes, success “isn’t...
Business
fbtw

Getting old can be glorious

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Some people do not like growing old, while others seem to make fun of it.
Business
fbtw

Philippines prized find

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The country has found an effective marketing person in one of the President’s latest Cabinet hires.
Business
fbtw
Parts shortage continues to impact local airlines

Parts shortage continues to impact local airlines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Filipino carriers Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific grounded almost 20 aircraft in the first five months of the year, feeling...
Business
fbtw
Customs collections hit P330 billion

Customs collections hit P330 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs continued to exceed its target collection with the latest haul of P330 billion in revenues as of m...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippine peso edges closer to record low

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
The Philippine peso is trading precariously close to its all-time low against the US dollar.
Business
fbtw
Toyota mulls rollout of more hybrid EVs

Toyota mulls rollout of more hybrid EVs

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) is looking to introduce more hybrid electric vehicles in the country following the government’s...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Ghosts&rsquo; at the BSP

‘Ghosts’ at the BSP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
It all started with a chatty BSP “ghost.”
Business
fbtw
Bargain hunting likely this week

Bargain hunting likely this week

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Share prices could continue gaining some ground this week with investors seen hunting for cheap stocks while waiting for fresh...
Business
fbtw
Fernando Zobel: Picking up right where he left off

Fernando Zobel: Picking up right where he left off

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Fernando Zobel de Ayala is picking up where he left off in terms of promoting the greater good of stakeholders in the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with