Paying, filing of ITR ends today — BIR

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 2:16pm
This photo shows a building of the Bureau of Internal Revenue.
BW file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The filing and paying of the annual income tax return (ITR) for 2023 ends on Monday, April 15, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) reminded the public.

The tax bureau previously said that there would be no extension for the filing and payment of the ITR.

RELATED: No extension: Tax filings to lift BIR collections to P406 billion in April

An ITR is a document that summarizes all the transactions covering the calendar year of the taxpayer.

The document should be filed on or before April 15 of each year covering income for the preceding taxable year.

Aside from the ITR, BIR said the following can only be registered, submitted, filed and paid until today, April 15:

  • REGISTRATION (Manual or Online thru ORUS) of Permanently Bound Loose-Leaf Books of Accounts/Invoices/Receipts and Other Accounting Records — Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024
  • SUBMISSION of Updated Master List of newly registered taxpayers & taxpayers whose business permits were renewed from LGUs thru its Local Treasurer — Calendar Year ending Dec. 31, 2023 and 2024 Renewals
  • SUBMISSION of Master List of Retired Businesses from LGU thru its Local Treasurer — Calendar Year ending Dec. 31, 2023
  • SUBMISSION of List of Medical Practitioners — For the Quarter ending March 31, 2024
  • SUBMISSION of Quarterly List (with Monthly Breakdown) of Contractors of Gov’t. Contracts entered into by the Provinces/Cities/Municipalities/Barangays — For the Quarter ending March 31, 2024
  • SUBMISSION of Copy of Quarterly Updates of Assessment Roll (List of Existing Tax Declaration of Real Properties) from LGUs thru its Local Treasurer — For the Quarter ending March 31, 2024
  • SUBMISSION of Quarterly Inventory of Machines Sold — For the Quarter ending March 31, 2024
  • SUBMISSION of Monthly Summary Report/Schedule of Transferred Titled/Untitled Real Properties by City or Municipal Assessors, RDs & LRAs — Month of March 2024
  • SUBMISSION of Summary List of Blank OCTs/TCTs/CCTs issued to all RDs — Month of March 2024  
  • FILING & PAYMENT of BIR Form 1702 – RT/EX/MX with Audited Financial Statements (AFS), 1709 (if applicable), and Other Attachments — Calendar Year ending Dec. 31, 2023
  • FILING & PAYMENT of BIR Form 1707-A (Annual Capital Gains Tax Return For Onerous Transfer of Shares of Stock Not Traded Through the Local Stock Exchange) – by Individual & Corporate Taxpayers — Calendar Year ending Dec. 31, 2023
  • FILING & PAYMENT of BIR Form 2200-M (Excise Tax Return for Mineral Products) — For the Quarter ending March 31, 2024
  • e-FILING/FILING & e-PAYMENT/PAYMENT of BIR Forms 1700, 1701 & 1701A and Attachments — Calendar Year ending Dec. 31, 2023
  • e-FILING & e-PAYMENT of BIR Form 1601-C (Monthly Remittance Return of Income Taxes Withheld on Compensation) - eFPS Filers under Group A — month of March 2024.
  • e-FILING & e-PAYMENT of BIR Form 1702 – RT/EX/MX — Calendar Year ending Dec. 31, 2023.
  • e-PAYMENT of BIR Form 1601-C (Monthly Remittance Return of Income Taxes Withheld on Compensation) – eFPS Filers under Group E, D,C & B  month of March 2024.

Last week, the BIR said that it is expecting to collect more than P406 billion in April, largely driven by the annual ITR filing.

This is 21% higher than the P336 billion collected during last year’s tax season, according to the tax bureau. — with reports from the Star/ Louise Maureen Simeon

