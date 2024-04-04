Skyro reports strong 2023 performance

MANILA, Philippines — Skyro, a fast-growing fintech provider in the Philippines, continues its commitment to transform the local financial landscape by delivering accessible and affordable digital financial solutions to Filipinos.

Skyro is committed to empowering more Filipinos by offering a range of digital consumer finance products such as product loans, cash loans and other lending products designed to meet the diverse financial needs of Filipino consumers. These solutions offer a streamlined process, competitive rates and diverse payment options, providing customers with flexibility and convenience.

In just under two years since its inception as a fintech startup, Skyro has achieved significant milestones and business performance in the fintech industry by the end of 2023.

Skyro has recorded significant growth in both applications and usage as it gains traction among new markets and diverse user groups. Notably, in 2023 alone, Skyro achieved an average compound monthly growth rate of 50 percent, a testament to the rapid trust and adoption placed in the company’s innovative financial solutions.

Skyro’s mobile app had an increase in its number of new and active users by 82.5 percent, leading to a proportional rise in total app downloads and usage. The brand has grown its network with over 500 partner merchants and a presence in over 2,500 stores nationwide. It has also expanded its workforce from less than a hundred to more than a thousand employees.

Its product loan solution has shown exceptional growth in 2023, generating substantial results more than its initial value.

Similarly, the cross-sell products have delivered remarkable outcomes in usage.

Skyro’s co-founders and co-CEOs Nasim Aliev and Arsen Liametov have been instrumental in the company’s growth and success.

With a strong experience in financial technology and business development, Aliev oversees key areas such as sales, partnerships, marketing, and customer acquisition, garnering trust from both customers and partners.

On the other hand, Liametov is focused on optimizing Skyro’s offerings, utilizing his extensive understanding of fintech products and operations.

His main areas of expertise include ensuring smooth integration and efficient functioning of Skyro’s digital services, all with the goal of meeting market demands while delivering maximum value to Filipino customers.