LIST: Dragonpay’s payment channels schedule for Holy Week

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 11:46am
This photo shows a picture of Dragonpay's logo.
Photo from Dragonpay / https: / / www.dragonpay.ph /

MANILA, Philippines — Online-based payment platform Dragonpay has announced the schedule of the operations of its payment channels for Holy Week.

Some payment channels will implement shortened hours of operation while others will be temporarily deactivated from March 27 (Holy Wednesday) to March 30 (Black Saturday).

Here's the list of schedule of Dragonpay’s payment channels:

Villarica

  • March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

MLhuillier

  • March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

PeraHub

  • March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - shortened hours
  • March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
  • March 30 (Black Saturday) - shortened hours

SM 

  • March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
  • March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

Palawan Pawnshop

  • March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
  • March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

Cebuana Lhuillier 

  • March 28  (Maundy Thursday) - Until 5:30 p.m. 
  • March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

Meanwhile, Dragonpay services from the following banks are temporarily deactivated from March 27 (Holy Wednesday) to March 30 (Black Saturday).

  • Chinabank Online Bills Payment
  • Chinabank Cash Payment
  • PNB Internet Banking Bills Payment
  • PNB Cash Payment
  • Security Bank Cash Payment
  • Security Bank Online Bills Payment
  • PESONet
  • RCBC Cash Payment / ATM Bills Payment
  • BPI Online
  • BPI Cash Payment

