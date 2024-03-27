LIST: Dragonpay’s payment channels schedule for Holy Week

This photo shows a picture of Dragonpay's logo.

MANILA, Philippines — Online-based payment platform Dragonpay has announced the schedule of the operations of its payment channels for Holy Week.

Some payment channels will implement shortened hours of operation while others will be temporarily deactivated from March 27 (Holy Wednesday) to March 30 (Black Saturday).

Here's the list of schedule of Dragonpay’s payment channels:

Villarica

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

MLhuillier

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

PeraHub

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - shortened hours

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - shortened hours

SM

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

Palawan Pawnshop

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

Cebuana Lhuillier

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - Until 5:30 p.m.

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

Meanwhile, Dragonpay services from the following banks are temporarily deactivated from March 27 (Holy Wednesday) to March 30 (Black Saturday).