LIST: Dragonpay’s payment channels schedule for Holy Week
MANILA, Philippines — Online-based payment platform Dragonpay has announced the schedule of the operations of its payment channels for Holy Week.
Some payment channels will implement shortened hours of operation while others will be temporarily deactivated from March 27 (Holy Wednesday) to March 30 (Black Saturday).
Here's the list of schedule of Dragonpay’s payment channels:
Villarica
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
MLhuillier
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
PeraHub
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - shortened hours
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - shortened hours
SM
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
Palawan Pawnshop
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
Cebuana Lhuillier
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - Until 5:30 p.m.
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
Meanwhile, Dragonpay services from the following banks are temporarily deactivated from March 27 (Holy Wednesday) to March 30 (Black Saturday).
- Chinabank Online Bills Payment
- Chinabank Cash Payment
- PNB Internet Banking Bills Payment
- PNB Cash Payment
- Security Bank Cash Payment
- Security Bank Online Bills Payment
- PESONet
- RCBC Cash Payment / ATM Bills Payment
- BPI Online
- BPI Cash Payment
