Axelum to expand global reach

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 7, 2024 | 12:00am
Axelum, a listed integrated manufacturer and exporter of premium coconut products, has outlined three major strategies targeting high-value opportunities on the commercial and sustainability fronts.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — With the entry of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) as a strategic investor, Axelum Resources Corp. is now looking to embark on a strategic program that includes expanding its global reach and product portfolio to anchor long-term growth.

First on the company’s list is to expand global reach by penetrating unserved and underserved geographies through distributorships, third-party brokers, or brick-and-mortar presence.

Axelum said it is investing in multiple digital touchpoints to enhance customer lead generation and promote mainstream awareness.

The company recently strengthened its strategic capabilities by onboarding experienced professionals, as well as reorganized its salesforce to boost local presence, prioritize on-the-ground networking and account servicing.

Axelum has been catering to a top-tier clientele composed of renowned international household brands for over 30 years.

Next on the company’s strategic initiatives is to unlock the potential of its consumer segment by reintroducing existing products and developing incubator projects geared toward a health-conscious population globally.

Axelum said it is working on a pipeline of innovative product concepts in various stages of research and testing.

These new product concepts are expected to be launched in the coming months.

Axelum’s products are marketed and sold under homegrown labels, Fiesta and Fiesta Tropicale.

Meanwhile, Axelum’s third and final strategy involves amplifying sustainable development.

Axelum intends to formalize this year a structured sustainability framework, including long-term objectives across its main sustainability pillars – education, health, livelihood and climate.

With its founding values rooted on a deep sense of purpose to advancing economic inclusion and social progress, the company said it would strive to create meaningful and lasting impacts on society that are measured beyond financial gain.

“We recognize the importance of adapting in today’s business landscape by keeping in step with evolving market trends, pioneering fresh ideas and more importantly, embedding sustainability in our way of doing business,” Axelum chairman and CEO Romeo Chan said.

“This critical focus is to ensure that we constantly serve the needs of stakeholders, while contributing to permanent solutions that alleviate marginalization and climate risks,” he said.

MPIC in December last year sealed a P5.3-billion deal to acquire a stake in Axelum.

MPIC, through wholly owned subsidiary Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc., secured a 34.76- percentstake in the company.

AXELUM RESOURCES CORP.
