^

Business

DOE wants better TOR for microgrid bidding system

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2024 | 12:00am
DOE wants better TOR for microgrid bidding system
DOE Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan said another round of competitive selection process (CSP) for the microgrid systems provider is targeted this year after the agency concluded late last year the first-ever bidding.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) plans to improve the terms of reference (TOR) for the next round of bidding for the development of microgrid systems.

DOE Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan said another round of competitive selection process (CSP) for the microgrid systems provider is targeted this year after the agency concluded late last year the first-ever bidding.

“We still have to complete the first CSP process for the microgrid systems provider. We are in the process of evaluating the offers we received,” Marasigan said.

“Upon completion of those process, then we will start the processing of the second round. We have to consider our experience during the conduct of the first CSP of the microgrid system to effect on the succeeding because we have to evaluate ourselves also,” he said.

The first-ever bidding for the development of microgrid systems in the country in December last year has attracted only one bidder after nine firms previously expressed interest.

“We need to revisit practically the terms of reference because that is what the proponents follow in coming up with their proposals. So if what is lacking is time, data, and information, then we have to address those. It may call for some amendments in the terms of reference we used in the first CSP,” he said.

Out of nine pre-qualified bidders, the DOE received six complete bid proposals from the Maharlika Consortium, covering eight lots that include unserved areas in the provinces of Cebu, Quezon and Palawan during the first CSP.

The Maharlika Consortium is composed of Clean Power Holdings Inc., Singapore-based CleanGrid Partners and Singapore-based renewable energy company WEnergy Global.

Bid evaluation is expected to be completed on Feb. 20.

Should the proposal of Maharlika Consortium be found in accordance with the requirements of the terms of reference of the Micro Grid Systems Act and its implementing rules and regulations, a post-qualification process will be conducted and the DOE will then issue the notice of award, which is targeted by March.

The CSP for microgrid systems provider is for the electrification of the DOE-declared unserved and underserved areas in the country.

For the first CSP, the unserved and underserved areas were clustered into 49 lots.

The winning MGSPs will be in charge of the construction, installation, maintenance, and operations of microgrid systems to provide 24/7 electricity services for all existing and projected households in the selected remote areas in the country.

Their services will also include associated services, such as customer billing and collections.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Packaging trade show to support MSME development efforts – DTI

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The Regional Operations Group of the Department of Trade and Industry expressed support for the upcoming ProPak Philippines trade show, emphasizing its potential to offer opportunities for innovation and improvement...
Business
fbtw
REIT revival looms this year

REIT revival looms this year

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Stock market investors may see a revival of the real estate investment trust (REIT) market this year.
Business
fbtw
Recto to prioritize pending tax reforms

Recto to prioritize pending tax reforms

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
Newly appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto has committed to focusing on tax measures deemed a priority by President M...
Business
fbtw

How young are you?

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
When I meet young people and am curious to know their age, I would ask: “How young are you?” This time, the question expands to a broader base.
Business
fbtw
Philippine bank assets swell to P30 trillion

Philippine bank assets swell to P30 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The total resources of the country’s financial system went up by almost 10 percent to breach the P30-trillion level,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market gets ready for earnings results

Market gets ready for earnings results

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
The stock market is priming up for the release of fourth quarter and full-year 2023 corporate earnings starting this week...
Business
fbtw
GCash targets to go public in H2

GCash targets to go public in H2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
E-wallet leader GCash is preparing to offer its shares to the public in the second half of the year as it pushes on with its...
Business
fbtw
Dito wants to capture 20 percent of market

Dito wants to capture 20 percent of market

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Telco newcomer Dito Telecommunity Inc. has set its sights on cornering up to 20 percent of the market for mobile users, as...
Business
fbtw

Foreign funds return strongly

By Wilson Sy | 2 hours ago
After a prolonged absence, global investors are making a notable comeback in the Philippine markets.
Business
fbtw

Bastonero

By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
The biggest problem of the President is keeping tabs on the progress of his programs.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with