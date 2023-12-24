^

Business

First Gen awards LNG cargo to TotalEnergies

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 24, 2023 | 12:00am
First Gen awards LNG cargo to TotalEnergies
This undated file photo shows an LNG facility.
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Lopez-led First Gen Corp. has awarded its third liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo contract to TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia Private Limited (TEGPA).

In a stock exchange filing, First Gen said it has concluded another international tender for an LNG cargo.

Under the contract, TEGPA will supply one LNG cargo of approximately 154,500 cubic meters on a delivered ex ship basis to First Gen’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Gen Singapore Pte. Ltd.

The delivery will be in early February 2024.

First Gen said the LNG cargo to be provided by TEGPA would be delivered by an LNG carrier which will be unloaded into the storage tanks of the BW Batangas floating storage regasification unit that is currently berthed at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City.

The LNG will be utilized by First Gen’s existing gas-fired power plants also located in the clean energy complex.

Last July, First Gen awarded the contract for the initial shipment of the company’s LNG supply requirement to Shell Eastern Trading (Pte.) Ltd., following a successful international tender.

A second cargo contract was awarded by the company last month to Trafigura Pte. Ltd.

First Gen has a portfolio of four existing gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 2,017 megawatts (MW) that have been supplied for many years with gas from the Malampaya field.

