ARTA, Smart team up to hasten eBoss program

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 21, 2024 | 12:00am
In a statement, ARTA said a memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed with Smart last Sept. 17 to help LGUs establish and operate their own electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS).
MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has teamed up with Smart Communications Inc. to help local government units (LGU) comply with the requirement to fully automate the business registration and renewal process.

In a statement, ARTA said a memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed with Smart last Sept. 17 to help LGUs establish and operate their own electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS).

Under the MOA, Smart will provide 100 computer units – 50 desktop and 50 laptops – to selected LGUs nationwide to be used for the set up and operation of the eBOSS.

ARTA secretary Ernesto Perez expressed gratitude to Smart for supporting the government’s efforts to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

“Smart has been one of our most valuable partners in this endeavor, actively participating in collaborative meetings and helping shape policies and guidelines that ensure the efficient deployment of telecommunications towers,” he said.

Under Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act, all cities and municipalities need to automate their business permitting and licensing systems or set up an eBOSS to improve the business registration processes.

Smart chairman and chief executive officer Manuel V. Pangilinan reaffirmed the telco’s commitment to continuously support the government’s projects.

“I am hopeful that this initiative today is only the first of many others that we can work together with ARTA. We are looking forward to a productive and long-term partnership with you in ARTA,” he said.

Earlier, ARTA deputy director general Gerald Divinagracia said the government aims to have 200 LGUs fully compliant with the eBOSS requirement within the year.

He also said part of the goal is to have all the remaining LGUs in the National Capital Region to be fully compliant to the requirement this year.

