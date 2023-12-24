^

Business

DTI seizes P40 million uncertified products

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 24, 2023 | 12:00am
Figures from the DTI showed that its Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) had already confiscated 129,701 pieces of uncertified products from January to November.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has seized nearly P40 million worth of uncertified products from January to November as part of its efforts to ensure the safety of consumers.

These seized products have a total value of P38.2 million.

To protect consumers or potential buyers of electrical and electronic products; mechanical or building and construction materials; and chemical and other consumer products and systems, DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) regulates 111 products and systems through implementing Mandatory Product Certification Schemes: the PS Quality and/or Safety Certification Mark Licensing Scheme and the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) Certification Scheme.

The DTI recently conducted its heightened enforcement of technical regulations on establishments selling fireworks in Bocaue, Bulacan.

During the enforcement operations, four out of the 33 inspected retail firms were issued with notices of violation (NOV) for selling fireworks not covered by the Philippine Standard (PS) license and for using an improper PS mark.

This resulted in the seizure of a total of 1,543 products.

“Retail stores were given 48 hours to provide an explanation related to the findings of non-compliance as part of the due process,” the DTI said.

Trade Assistant Secretary Amanda Marie Nograles, who led the enforcement operations, actively urged the public to prioritize product safety.

She emphasized the importance of verifying product labels, specifically checking for the PS mark accompanied by a valid license number.

The trade official explained that verification is crucial for ensuring the quality and safety of the product.

Nograles also reminded consumers to exercise vigilance by checking the official list of licensed manufacturers and models. She cautioned that not all PS marks may be legitimate.

“DTI reminds the consumers to check and be guided by the list of PS-licensed fireworks issued by the DTI-BPS,” the DTI said.

As of Dec. 13, there were 15 local brand names and their corresponding manufacturers listed with PS-license. These include 4Sure Fireworks, A. Santiago Fireworks, Andy’s Fireworks, Double L, Dragon Fireworks, Diamond, LF Fireworks, LLF, Maribel Sta. Ana Fireworks, Nation, Pegasus, Phoenix, Star Light, Yangco Fireworks, and JPL Fireworks.

The enforcement of the uncertified fireworks is pursuant to Republic Act 7183 or the Law on Pyrotechnic Devices, which prohibits the importation of finished firecrackers and fireworks.

The DTI’s nationwide initiative against unlicensed fireworks highlights the enforcement of technical regulations, mandating compliance with Philippine Standard Certification Mark Schemes, particularly Department Administrative Order 02, Series of 2007.

DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

UNCERTIFIED PRODUCTS
