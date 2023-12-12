^

Business

DA foresees Q4 agricultural output growth

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 12, 2023 | 12:00am
DA foresees Q4 agricultural output growth
A farmer applies fertilizer to a rice field in Barangay Sumapang Matanda, Malolos, Bulacan on September 14, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s agricultural output could grow in the fourth quarter of the year due to more favorable weather conditions, according to an official of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

“Based on the initial data that we are seeing, it is possible that it will increase because we have no major calamity, not so much typhoons,” Agriculture assistant secretary and spokesperson Arnel de Mesa said in Filipino during a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview yesterday.

He also noted favorable production in the country’s crops sector.

“We expect that the growth of the livestock and poultry sub sectors will continue and hopefully we can recover in the fisheries sector because in the third quarter, this was the subsector with the largest decline,” De Mesa said.

“We’re hoping that in the fourth quarter, the sector will really recover,” he said.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the country’s farm production declined by 0.3 percent in the third quarter, due to lower outputs in the crops and fisheries sector, marking the second consecutive quarter that farm production declined.

In July to September, the value of agriculture and fisheries production amounted to P412.41 billion from July to September.

The 0.3 percent decline was lower than the 1.2 percent drop in the second quarter, but a reversal of the 1.6 percent growth recorded in the same quarter last year.

PSA data also showed that from January to September, the farm output inched up by 0.2 percent.

In an earlier statement, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said the farm sector was showing signs of recovery despite the slight contraction in the third quarter.

“As we look at the data more closely, we could see positive signs in the rice, corn, and onion harvest, as well as in our production of tilapia and galunggong – all important food items for the Filipino masses,” he said earlier.

“With the growth numbers in the first three quarters, we remain optimistic agriculture could still contribute positively to the broader economy,” he said.

vuukle comment

AGRICULTURE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Government adds P270 billion to 2023 budget

Government adds P270 billion to 2023 budget

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 days ago
The government has adjusted the national budget by nearly P270 billion, with the majority directed toward unprogrammed appropriations,...
Business
fbtw

Salim wealth gets boost from Philippine firms – Forbes

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Tycoon Anthoni Salim, chairman of Hong Kong-listed investment holding firm First Pacific, took fifth place in Forbes’ list of Indonesia’s 50 richest, thanks to strong contributions from his Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Fuel prices take a dive ahead of Simbang Gabi

Fuel prices take a dive ahead of Simbang Gabi

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
Oil companies are set to reduce prices on Tuesday, December 12.
Business
fbtw
China deflation accelerated in November &mdash; official data

China deflation accelerated in November — official data

2 days ago
Deflation in China accelerated in November, official data showed Saturday, underlining the difficulties the world's second-largest...
Business
fbtw

Oil’s downward spiral

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The continued decline in oil prices has left many investors surprised.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The power of closure: Enforcing tax compliance

By Maria Regina C. Gameng | 46 minutes ago
In the intricate relationship between economic growth and fiscal responsibility, the Bureau of Internal Revenue serves as the guardian of fiscal regulations, ensuring that businesses adhere to the Tax Code, as well...
Business
fbtw
Trade deficit likely narrowed in October &ndash; UK think tank

Trade deficit likely narrowed in October – UK think tank

By Louella Desiderio | 46 minutes ago
The country’s trade deficit is expected to have narrowed in October compared to the previous month due to the likelihood...
Business
fbtw

MSpectrum sees higher 2023 income, capacity

By Richmond Mercurio | 46 minutes ago
MSpectrum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Manila Electric Co., expects to finish the year strong with significantly higher revenues and installed capacity.
Business
fbtw
Alternergy&rsquo;s wind projects gets DOE certification

Alternergy’s wind projects gets DOE certification

By Richmond Mercurio | 46 minutes ago
Renewable energy company Alternergy Holdings Corp. has been issued certificates of award by the Department of Energy for its...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with