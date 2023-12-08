^

Business

Think tank expects BSP staying 'hawkish' amid rice price threat

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 9:43am
Think tank expects BSP staying 'hawkish' amid rice price threat
This photo shows a facade of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The escalating cost of rice in the Philippines has put the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on high alert, with the central bank adopting a vigilant stance to forestall potential inflationary impacts, think tank ING bank said. 

ING’s lead economist Nicholas Mapa, said that the price increase showed the economy’s vulnerability to “supply-side shocks.”

“Rice inflation, which is the main staple in the Philippines, actually rose 15.8% YoY from 13.2% in the previous month, highlighting vulnerability to supply-side shocks,” Mapa said in a commentary. 

“We expect the BSP to maintain its hawkish leaning, possibly extending its pause well into 2024, although the likelihood for additional rate hikes has diminished significantly,” he added. 

Recent figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority indicate a slight uptick in rice prices for November.

Well-milled rice reached a suggested retail price (SRP) of P52.36 per kilogram, up from October's P51.67 per kilogram.

Similarly, regular-milled rice saw an increase, hitting P46.96 per kilogram compared to last month's P45.78 per kilogram.

Last Wednesday, BSP Governor Eli Remolona hinted at the central bank's imminent decision regarding interest rates on December 14.

“Hawkish means we could either pause or we could hike on December 14,” Remolona said in an interview with the reporters.

Following an off-cycle 25-basis point increase on October 26 to mitigate inflationary pressures, the central bank maintained its interest rate at 6.5%. 

But despite inflation slowing down, Remolona said that the central bank’s monetary policy tightening should be maintained until the country’s inflation enters a "sustained downtrend."

In contrast to Remolona's stance, some experts anticipate a rate cut by the central bank in the second quarter of 2024, presenting differing viewpoints on the monetary policy's trajectory.

vuukle comment

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS’

BSP

INTEREST RATES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Usual infra roadblock

By Boo Chanco | 11 hours ago
For a country in urgent need of modern infrastructure, we have a penchant for using the legal system to delay the completion of such projects.
Business
fbtw
Grab fails to get government OK for &lsquo;holiday fleet&rsquo;

Grab fails to get government OK for ‘holiday fleet’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Expect longer waiting time when booking a trip with ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines after the company was denied its petition...
Business
fbtw
NEDA backs Radio Control Law amendment

NEDA backs Radio Control Law amendment

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority plans  to recommend the inclusion of the amendment of the Radio Control...
Business
fbtw

InLife launches new critical illness plan

11 hours ago
Insular Life, the country’s first and largest Filipino life insurance company, has launched a new limited-pay whole life critical illness plan called Resilience that provides guaranteed lump sum cash upon critical...
Business
fbtw
Vivant secures P3.5 billion BDO loan

Vivant secures P3.5 billion BDO loan

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
ivant Energy was granted a loan of up to P3.5 billion by BDO Unibank Inc. to fund its projects.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Toll hike for NLEX Connector sought

Toll hike for NLEX Connector sought

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
The North Luzon Expressway Corp. is seeking an increase of the toll rates at the NLEX Connector Road to cover the additional...
Business
fbtw
Hotel game is strong

Hotel game is strong

By Marianne Go | 11 hours ago
The Christmas season is in its final countdown and the hotel and hospitality sector has finally picked up and is stepping...
Business
fbtw
MIC chief eyes creation of &lsquo;mega ecozones&rsquo;

MIC chief eyes creation of ‘mega ecozones’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The head of state-run Maharlika Investment Corp. is looking at the creation of ‘mega ecozones’ by utilizing idle...
Business
fbtw
Factory output growth slows in October

Factory output growth slows in October

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Manufacturing output in the country expanded at a slower pace in October due to the weaker performance of the beverages, refined...
Business
fbtw
Insurance income up 9% to P38 billion in 9 months

Insurance income up 9% to P38 billion in 9 months

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The insurance industry saw its net income increase to P38 billion in the nine-month period amid improvements in both life...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with