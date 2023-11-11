^

Business

Robinsons Land nets P8.84 billion in 9 months

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 11, 2023 | 12:00am
Robinsons Land nets P8.84 billion in 9 months
This undated file photo shows a Robinsons Mall.
File

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), the property developer of the Gokongwei Group, reported a net income of P8.84 billion from January to September, up 31 percent from a year ago. 

In the third quarter alone, net income increased by 49 percent year-on-year to P3.06 billion.

“We are delighted with the outstanding performance across our diversified portfolio of businesses. These results reflect our commitment to provide timely execution in pursuit of excellence, implement strategic initiatives, and unwavering dedication to providing quality and value to our stakeholders,” said RLC president and CEO Frederick Go.

The company raked in consolidated revenues of P30.21 billion, during the nine-month period while EBITDA and EBIT stood at P16.66 billion and P12.65 billion, respectively. 

Higher revenues and lower expenses contributed to higher operating margins during the period, the company said in a regulatory filing. 

EBITDA came in at 55 percent and EBIT at 42 percent. 

Of the different business segments, 70 percent of RLC’s revenues were contributed by the investment portfolio, amounting to P21.04 billion, with 78 percent of overall EBITDA (P12.92 billion) and 71 percent of consolidated operating income, driven by the remarkable growth from malls and hotels businesses. 

RLC’s development portfolio contributed revenues and EBITDA amounting to P9.17 billion and P3.74 billion, respectively.

The company has three destination, estates, Bridgetowne, Sierra Valley and Montclair, which have boosted the net sales takeup of RLC Residences and Robinsons Home.

In the same period, RLC Residences launched four new projects: Le Pont Residences in Bridgetowne, Sierra Valley Gardens’ Building 4 in Cainta Rizal, Mantawi Residences’ Tower 1 in Mandaue City, and Woodsville Crest Olive Building in Merville Paranaque. Robinsons Homes also introduced Springdale in San Isidro, Batangas. 

Moving forward, the company will continue to look for property to acquire as well as joint venture opportunities. It has over 800 hectares of land nationwide.

vuukle comment

ROBINSONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Big-time oil price rollback expected on November 14

Big-time oil price rollback expected on November 14

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
If implemented, the rollback will mark the second consecutive week of gasoline and kerosene prices decline.
Business
fbtw
GCash expands payments system

GCash expands payments system

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO, is ending 2023 with a series of payments tieups that could see the Ayala-led telco improve...
Business
fbtw
Philippines wastes P7.2-billion worth of rice yearly

Philippines wastes P7.2-billion worth of rice yearly

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Philippine Rice Research Institute, the research and development arm of the Department of Agriculture, said that the country...
Business
fbtw
Hong Kong stocks head into weekend with loss

Hong Kong stocks head into weekend with loss

8 hours ago
Hong Kong shares closed the week with another loss Friday as global markets took a hit from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lucio Co&rsquo;s Cosco to enter renewable energy space

Lucio Co’s Cosco to enter renewable energy space

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Retail tycoon Lucio Co is expanding into the renewable energy business, looking at it as an opportunity to further grow his...
Business
fbtw
As earnings grow, PAL readies for risks

As earnings grow, PAL readies for risks

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is cruising on its way to another year of profitability, as it prepares its war chest cost...
Business
fbtw
Profit taking snaps market&rsquo;s 6-day rally

Profit taking snaps market’s 6-day rally

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The stock market succumbed to profit taking yesterday, snapping its six-day winning streak.
Business
fbtw

What mindset is really all about

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
It was a cringeworthy moment when I heard a trainer responding to a question from the audience about how to increase output, sales and production with members of his team who fall below targets and expectations....
Business
fbtw
Autonomy of water districts

Autonomy of water districts

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Tension continues to mount, both at the Local Water Utilities Administration and the Metro Cebu Water District after LWUA’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with