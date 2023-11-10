^

Business

Gen Zs seen aiding HMO recovery

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
November 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Gen Zs seen aiding HMO recovery
High school students wait for their time in front Marikina High School in Marikina on November 2, 2022, DepEd also announced the full face-to-face classes for public and private schools will resume.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Generation Z, colloquially known as the zoomers, is expected to help the health maintenance organization (HMO) sector recover as they begin to enter the workforce with wellness and social protection on top of their priorities.

The latest Wellness Index Survey of HMO provider Philhealth Care Inc. (PhilCare) revealed that Gen Zs, or those born in the late 1990s to early 2000s, put holistic wellness on top of their work priority list.

PhilCare president and CEO Jaeger Tanco expressed confidence that the younger generation would be able to contribute to the sector’s recovery as they put a premium on health and wellness.

The survey showed that health benefits such as HMO and insurance topped Gen Zs’ work priorities. This is followed by ease of travel, job satisfaction, other monetary benefits and personal growth.

“Yes (it will be significant). We don’t have a projection right now but I’m quite sure that they would want it because of what happened due to the pandemic,” Tanco said.

“They are more conscious about their health that they’d want to go have themselves checked also.”

As of the first half of the year, the HMO industry incurred a net loss of P1.18 billion due to higher benefits and claims by 33 percent to P26.22 billion.

Total assets handled by HMOs slightly went down by three percent to P61.76 billion while total invested assets dropped by 26 percent to P18.68 billion. Liabilities, on the other hand, inched up by four percent to P51.45 billion.

“What’s happening right now is actually still the impact of the pandemic when a lot of the members and their dependents (are utilizing their HMOs),” Tanco said.

“Based on the actual demand, I think they will still continue to use their card in the next few years but by then it will stabilize,” he said.

Further, PhilCare wellness index lead researcher and University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication dean Fernando Paragas said Gen Zs have a fresh set of priorities and preferences as they enter the workforce.

“Gen Zs are not just looking for a job, they’re seeking a meaningful career that resonates with their personal and professional goals,” Paragas said.

“Their approach to work is holistic, valuing health, convenience and job satisfaction alongside financial compensation,” he said.

The PhilCare survey covered 62.5 percent female and 37.5 percent male. Of the sample, 65.5 percent are working while most of the respondents at 60.5 percent belong to middle-income households.

From January to June, PhilCare ranked fourth in the HMO sector in terms of assets at P4.18 billion. Its net income stood at P31.42 million as of end-June.

vuukle comment

GENERATION Z
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines stocks rise as positive mood flows

Philippines stocks rise as positive mood flows

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The local stock market continued its rally for the third straight day as investor sentiment was boosted by favorable trade...
Business
fbtw
ICTSI continues profit streak in third quarter

ICTSI continues profit streak in third quarter

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is poised to end the year in the green after booking...
Business
fbtw
Philippines wastes P7.2-billion worth of rice yearly

Philippines wastes P7.2-billion worth of rice yearly

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Rice Research Institute, the research and development arm of the Department of Agriculture, said that the country...
Business
fbtw
Philippine economy rebounds with 5.9% growth in Q3 2023

Philippine economy rebounds with 5.9% growth in Q3 2023

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
The Philippine economy is back on track in the third quarter of 2023 after a slower second quarter, according to the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Green mobility: Shaping Philippine transportation industry

Green mobility: Shaping Philippine transportation industry

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
In a time marked by a growing focus on sustainability, the task of addressing pollution, particularly in urban areas, stands...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GCash expands payments system

GCash expands payments system

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO, is ending 2023 with a series of payments tieups that could see the Ayala-led telco improve...
Business
fbtw
Electronics exporters see higher sales in Q4

Electronics exporters see higher sales in Q4

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. expects a better electronics exports performance...
Business
fbtw
SM Investments income rises by 30 percent in 9 months

SM Investments income rises by 30 percent in 9 months

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
SM Investments Corp., the Sy-led conglomerate, reported a consolidated net income of P55.9 billion from January to September,...
Business
fbtw
SMC&rsquo;s F&B unit earns 4 percent more

SMC’s F&B unit earns 4 percent more

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc., the food and beverage company of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp., posted a net...
Business
fbtw
Fruit exporters bag $603 million orders in China expo

Fruit exporters bag $603 million orders in China expo

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has already secured purchasing agreements worth $603 million, particularly for fresh fruits such as bananas...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with